Danny Wimmer Presents Acquires Iconic Festivals Rocklahoma and Born & Raised

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a significant expansion of its already impressive music festival portfolio, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the largest independent live event producer in the United States, has announced the acquisition of two landmark music festivals: Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. Both are celebrated events taking place at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, and have become known as a destination for premier summer music festival experiences.

Established in 2007, Rocklahoma has grown to become a cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit, drawing fans from all over the globe to experience its unrivaled rock & roll party atmosphere. Born & Raised has quickly made its mark since its debut in 2021, with a mix of Texas and red dirt country, outlaw, and Americana celebrating honest songwriters with meaningful lyrics.

Both events are renowned not just for their carefully curated musical lineups, but for offering attendees the opportunity to embrace the music they love together with friends. These destination music experiences offer multiple stages, camping for 20k+ people, and secondary fan experiences — all within the scenic landscapes of Pryor, Oklahoma. This aspect of the festivals transforms them into more than just music events; they become a haven for community and celebration, where fans can escape the everyday and revel in the spirit of music.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocklahoma and Born & Raised into the DWP family," said Danny Hayes, CEO of DWP. "These festivals have established themselves as premier music festival destinations, and we are committed to elevating their experiences even further. Acquiring them cements DWP as the premiere producer of festivals in the United States. Having Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and now Rocklahoma reinforces DWP as the definitive leader in rock. Additionally, as DWP continues to grow and expand, Born & Raised fits great into our portfolio by complimenting both Bourbon & Beyond and GoldenSky music festivals."

DWP will continue to work with Pryor Creek Music Festivals, the original creators of Rocklahoma and Born & Raised, with many key stakeholders remaining involved in both events in 2024 and beyond.

"This marks a significant milestone for Rocklahoma and Born & Raised," expressed Dave Giencke, Founder & Vice President, General Manager of PCMF. "With DWP's esteemed reputation for curating exceptional music festivals, we are optimistic about the bright future ahead. Though the decision wasn't made lightly, we believe DWP shares our aspirations for both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. My wife Sharon and I are committed to remaining actively involved, ensuring our vision and aspirations continue to thrive for years to come. We extend our gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of these events thus far and eagerly anticipate witnessing how DWP will enhance these festivals while honoring their original essence."