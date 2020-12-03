Danny Goo Releases New Single 'Bad Company'

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. Earlier this summer, Goo has announced that has signed to Atoned Music, and today, he is premiering his fifth single "Bad Company" via Aesthetic Magazine. Check it out a day ahead of release below.

This single follows the release of "Better Off," "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," "Repeat It" and "Blue" all of which comes off Goo's forthcoming EP, Feel For You, due out December 17, 2020 via Atoned Music. The EP is now available to pre-save now and pre-order here.

On the track and the forthcoming EP, Danny shares, "I wrote this song February 2020 in Los Angeles with my writing partner and longtime collaborator JoJo Centineo and our good friend Xxajii (Lil Lotus, Chad Tepper, Drippin So Pretty). I was doing a lot of self-reflecting at the time, and was realizing more clearly my own value and self-worth.

"My EP tells this story about my past relationship starting basically from the point of it ending and spanning through me getting over her and letting go of what we had so I could be happy on my own again. Sometimes you don't want to accept that someone isn't right for you, because it will lead to all the uncomfortable feelings that come with being alone again, and I guess that's where I was at when I wrote this. I think we all have been there before.

"My lyrics are definitely a little bold so I think it's important to say that this person isn't a bad person at all. To be honest, I was just so frustrated, I cared a lot and wanted it to work but knew the reality of the situation was we weren't a good match, and that I needed to just move on and this meant we both had let go. Finding the right love isn't easy and I think people are brave for looking for it especially after they lose it. Never let the fear of being vulnerable take away your ability to be yourself."

"I think people run away from or suppress painful emotions and fears, and I think too much of this can close off a person to their own emotions the good and the bad ones leaving them isolated. So I really think facing these negative emotions is just as important as enjoying the positive emotions. Hopefully the songs I write can help people to feel again. I know I can't carry the burden of others but I can give them the gift of true and raw emotion, but maybe my emotional openness can help them to reconnect with themselves emotionally and find that person deep inside of them that they are afraid to explore and let out."

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Feel For You is out December 17, 2020 via Atoned Music.

Listen here:

