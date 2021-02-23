Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danny Golden Announces New EP 'Changes'

The new single 'I Can't Change' is out now.

Feb. 23, 2021  
Today, Austin-based musician Danny Golden announced an April 23rd release date for his new EP Changes. The announcement comes with the first single "I Can't Change" - Under The Radar praised the song's "inviting melodies and plainspoken lyrical approach" along with its "towering layers of shoegaze guitars and crashing percussion."

Changes follows Golden's 2018 full-length Old Love. "It's been over two years since I last put out new music, and I felt that 'I Can't Change' had to be the song to break the silence," Golden says. "The period between my last record and now saw me dealing with a lot of changes in my life, and in my approach to making music; I don't think that's more evident anywhere than on 'I Can't Change.'"

The song starts with a cymbal crash from Jeff Olson (White Denim, Balmorhea) and a wall of electric guitar sound courtesy of guitarist Ben Brown (PR Newman). These players along with Sam Pankey (Balmorhea, Mother Falcon) on bass, Mary Bryce (Smiile) in backing vocals, and Spencer Garland (Black Pumas, Matthew Logan Vasquez) on synth make up the EP's core backing band. Other collaborators include David Ramirez (who produced the EP song "L.A. County"), and John Michael Landon (who produced "I Can't Change" and "Alien").

"I Can't Change" is at once abrasive and inviting, like a friend pulling up with the aux at full volume. Your senses are a bit overwhelmed, but you know you want to get in, and that you're bound for a good adventure. "The song is an expressionistic postcard and a story of supplication," Golden says. "You can agonize all you want about choices in your life, but either way, change is going to happen to you. Taking what's dealt to you and allowing change within yourself determines your quality of existence. I think we all experience periods of listlessness and malaise, often when we're seeking answers without knowing the questions. Recording 'I Can't Change' was a chance for me to give lyrical and sonic form to feelings that had been too abstract to understand."

Danny Golden's four-song EP Changes is out April 23rd.

Listen to new single "I Can't Change" here:

Photo Credit: Phillip Harder


From This Author TV News Desk