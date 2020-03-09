Daniel's Music Foundation Celebrates First-Annual Danny Awards in New York City

Daniel's Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization founded in 2006 to empower individuals with developmental and physical disabilities through music, celebrated the first-annual Danny Awards yesterday (Sunday, March 8th) at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York City. A new, global platform providing the opportunity for individuals of all ages and abilities to showcase their musical talents and be recognized, The Danny Awards honored 10 talented musicians across the categories of Joyful Expression of a Cover Song, Outstanding Original Song and Exceptional Use of Adaptive Equipment. Award recipient details below.

The event began with a live performance from singer/songwriter Dina Fanai of her original song "Fearless" and opening remarks from Carla Sullivan, DMF Marketing & Diversity Awareness Director. Following welcome words from Ken and Daniel Trush, co-founders of Daniel's Music Foundation, Daniel and DMF Artistic Director Gerard Powers performed their original song "All I Need Is You" to get The Danny Awards fully underway. Many of the award recipients were on hand to perform at the theater and showcase their talents in front of a live audience of over 600 people. Additionally, the DMF Impact Award was presented to Can-Do Musos for their amazing work within the community. To close out the incredible day, Daniel and Gerardperformed another original song "My Prayer For You."

Since its inception, Daniel's Music Foundation has been using music to create a community for individuals with disabilities, built on acceptance and respect, that promotes self-confidence, well-being and joy. Wanting to do more and have an impact beyond the walls of their New York-based music center, The Danny Awardswere born. Throughout this past December and January, individual musicians and groups submitted video entries online with The Danny's receiving more than 100 submissions from cities across the United States as well as internationally including the United Kingdom, Australia, Greece, The Netherlands and Zimbabwe, Africa.

The first-annual Danny Awards recipients are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Cornel Hrisca-Munn (28 years old; from England)

Danielle Hollobaugh (32 years old; from Florida)

Flame (group - various ages; from New York)

Grace Novacheck (14 years old; from Texas)

Iolanta Mamatkazina (8 years old; from New York)

JJ Vibez (group - various ages; from Zimbabwe)

Kalah Dolman (22 years old; from New York)

Katherine Ruiz Bernal (17 years old; from New York)

The Music Man Project UK (group - various ages; from England)

Sparsh Shah (16 years old; from New Jersey)

"Over the past 14 years, I have witnessed first-hand the extraordinary musical talents of our community within our music center," shares Ken Trush (Co-Founder, Daniel's Music Foundation and Creative Visionary of The Danny Awards). "As an organization, we wanted to grow beyond our four walls, so we created The Danny Awards, a platform to allow musicians from around the world to express themselves and show their amazing and exceptional gifts. It was a beautiful day and we couldn't be more thrilled with how the first-ever Danny's turned out. We're overwhelmed by all the support and are excited to expand the platform and beyond the singular event next year."

Daniel Trush (Co-Founder, Daniel's Music Foundation, singer/songwriter and namesake of The Danny Awards) adds, "Music brings me so much joy in my life and I am thrilled that we now have a global platform for our community to shine. I am hopeful that the 'smile-o-meter' that exists in our music center will now extend throughout the world."

Exactly 23 years ago to this day, at the age of 12, one of five aneurysms burst inside Daniel Trush's brain. His doctors did not expect him to survive, but he proved them wrong. Music in various forms played a critical role in every phase of his recovery - from the songs that kept him connected to reality during his coma, to the keyboard playing that helped him regain his motor skills, and even the music history class he took that ultimately inspired him to help others. Most importantly, it was music that maintained his connection to the people around him and to the very essence of life. This life-altering experience was the inspiration for Daniel's Music Foundation.

DMF was created to fill a void - a music program where individuals with disabilities can freely explore, learn and celebrate the joy of music together. Today, inside their 8,700-square foot, custom-built music center in New York City (East Harlem), which features five music studios, a recording studio, sound booth and café, the Trush Family along with the management team and staff serve thousands of participants annually through a variety of music programs, an accomplishment that has proven to be the introduction into something even greater - an attitudinal shift addressing the misnomer of placing limitations on individuals with disabilities. As an organization, DMF is expanding, maturing and creating the opportunity for people to see the ability in disability through the universal language of music with programs like the DMF Diversity Awareness Through Music Initiative and The Danny Awards.

To learn more about Daniel's Music Foundation and The Danny Awards, please visit: www.danielsmusic.organd www.danielsmusic.org/thedannys.

