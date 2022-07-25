Dancing On Tables Unveil 'How Do I Get Back To Her?'

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' Scottish alternative pop-rockers Dancing On Tables are gearing up for the release of their debut album 'Colour In The Grey' out October 14 on Enci Records (Fences, Kulick, The Joy Formidable).

The first single off the album "How Do I Get Back To Her?" is out today and streaming everywhere.

The band says, ""How Do I Get Back to Her?" is a fast, fun song about the reflection on a ruined relationship. It was originally a slow, somber track, but when we were in the studio, deciding which songs would make the cut, we played it at double the speed and instantly unlocked exactly how the song should feel.

We're firm believers that just because you have lyrics that look at a deep subject, the music behind should be able to tell its own story. In this case, it has a fast-paced, chaotic feel to it to represent what was a turbulent relationship that is now being viewed through rose-tinted glasses.

The song is the first on the tracklist, so opening the album with the words 'I've been trying to figure out where it all went wrong, you've been telling me to write it in a song' is a sarcastic nod to the hectic life of trying to make it in music and all the highs and lows that go with it."

With a rapidly growing fanbase in the UK and beyond, the band's profile continues to rise. A recent stint on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists, such as New Music Friday, The Pop List and Breaking Alternative, have all helped to put the spotlight on these promising young lads.

Of their upcoming debut full-length, the band says, "It feels like the last 3 years of our life have all been building up to this album. You can hear the journey that we've been on as a group as you go through the tracks, with stories of love, happiness, loss and frustration sang on top of a sound that we have worked hard to define by combining our original rock influences with our favourite modern music alt-pop styles.

The album is a collection of songs that were put together over a time where as musicians, we were suddenly stuck at home after being used to being on the road for most of the year. Like most people, it was tough for us to stay motivated during this, but working together (remotely) on music was the highlight of each day and left us with over 70 tracks to choose from for this album.

For us, writing and recording this album really was the 'colour in the grey' of every day life at this point."

Listen to the new single here: