Dancehall Superstar Kranium Brings The Vibes In Latest Music Video

Jamaica-born Dancehall superstar KRANIUM has announced the release of a creative & scenic visual for his track "So Me Move," listen HERE. The video, directed by Xavier Damase follows the musician as he delivers powerful lyrics about his ability to carve out + stay in a lane of his own and the people he's had to leave behind on this journey to stardom.

"So Me Move" predates his forthcoming and highly anticipated project "Hotel," set to release later this year. The project would follow his 2015 debut "Rumors," which rightfully garnered raving reviews and served as the perfect soundtrack for summers to come. This debut also solidified Kranium as a global streaming artist with its 443 MILLION streams to date (worldwide) + the breakout single, "Nobody Has To Know" which continues to be a playlist must have.

Watch the video here:

Having recorded with artists such as Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Kim, Rotimi, and many others, Hip Hop has made a place for Kranium's rich Caribbean sound as he continues to wow audiences and millions of fans across genres worldwide. His most recent feature finds him linking back up with Tory Lanez for Wiley's "My One" featuring MC Dappy as well. Listen here:

Kranium recently performed alongside Estelle and friends at Essence Festival 2019 and is slated to take the main stage at the One Africa Music Fest on August 10, 2019 with Burna Boy, Wyclef Jean and more.

Kemar Donaldson, more commonly known as Kranium, is known for his melodic flow, clever wordplay, and ability to break all barriers when it comes to his music. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica and raised in Jamaica, Queens, NY, Kranium offers the perfect blend of authentic Dancehall vibe with a unique touch of his own. Kranium's distinct sound can be heard on major collaborations with artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Kid, Major Lazer, Torey Lanez, Rotimi, Bebe Rexha and Ed Sheeran. Kranium has established himself as a global touring artist bringing Dancehall to stages worldwide including Dubai UAE, Albania, Sweden, Germany, Israel, Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania) and more.





