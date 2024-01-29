Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs

Chris Stapleton's single “White Horse,” which was co-written by Wilson, hit #1 at Country Radio and marks his second #1 at the format (“Home,” Dierks Bentley).

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 1 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 2 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 3 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 4 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'

Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs

The GRAMMY-winning musician, songwriter, and producer Dan Wilson is having a monumental start to the year as he received his first-ever Academy Award nomination last week. Wilson was nominated for best Original Song for co-writing and co-producing Jon Batiste's “It Never Went Away” from his documentary American Symphony.  

Today, Chris Stapleton's single “White Horse,” which was co-written by Wilson, hit #1 at Country Radio and marks his second #1 at the format (“Home,” Dierks Bentley). The song is nominated for “Best Country Song” at the 66th GRAMMY Awards this weekend. Wilson is also nominated for “Song of the Year” for co-writing Jon Batiste's “Butterfly” from his album World Music Radio.  

Over the last several years, Wilson has remained as prolific as ever, teaming up with Mitski for her first released co-write, “The Only Heartbreaker,” working with Taylor Swift on re-producing his co-writes on Red (Taylor's Version), and collaborating with with Leon Bridges, Benson Boone, Celine Dion, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Claud, Cuco and many more.   

Last year, Wilson reunited his band Semisonic to release Little Bit of Sun, their first full length album in more than 20 years that included appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket's Jim James and co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen.

The album was praised by BrooklynVegan, The Guardian, NME, NPR Music, Paste Magazine, Rolling Stone, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Stereogum, New York Magazine and many more.   Glide Magazine proclaimed, “Little Bit of Sun is everything longtime followers have loved about the band, smart, relatable lyrics with big choruses, sharp hooks, and sunny melodies, blending together influences like Big Star, The Beatles,” while Under The Radar called it “a testament to the strength of songwriting and honesty of performance, those factors Wilson and Semisonic always had in spades. Little Bit of Sun is the next enticing chapter.”  

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



RELATED STORIES - Music

More Hot Stories For You

Naomi Sharon Announces 'Obsidian' TourNaomi Sharon Announces 'Obsidian' Tour
Khruangbin Announce North American Tour Along With Appearances At Coachella, Boston Calling, Bonnaroo & MoreKhruangbin Announce North American Tour Along With Appearances At Coachella, Boston Calling, Bonnaroo & More
Lake Street Dive Announce 'GOOD TOGETHER' TourLake Street Dive Announce 'GOOD TOGETHER' Tour
Colman Domingo Appointed to the Gotham Film & Media Institute's Board of DirectorsColman Domingo Appointed to the Gotham Film & Media Institute's Board of Directors

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
& JULIET