Dan Owen Announces Headline London Show

Dan Owen has announced he will perform a headline show at London's St. Pancras Old Church on June 26th. Tickets will go on-sale Friday May 17th via Ticketmaster.



Regarding the show Dan says, "I can't wait to play in London again. It has been way too long. But I have been writing so much, I wanted to make sure I have loads of new material before coming back, and now is the time! St. Pancras Old Church is an amazing room to play in so it should be a special night."



The announcement follows the recent release of his brand new single 'Run Me Down'. The song released with great support from Spotify who featured it prominently in the New Music Friday playlist. The brilliant video has also had well over 50K plays in less than a week.



'Run Me Down' finds Dan making a bold return and is the first taste of new music since the release of his highly acclaimed debut album Stay Awake With Me last year.



Building on the sound from his debut album he brings a new roots-rock direction to his unmistakable jaw dropping vocal abilities.



The song reflects Dan's development and journey, from the early days of playing pubs in his Shrewsbury hometown to becoming an international touring artist.



Having played across the world with the likes of Jake Bugg, Kaleo, Birdy, Alice Merton and Imelda May and completing numerous sold out headline tours across the UK, Europe and US, he has gained new perspectives, independence and direction along the way.



As one of the UK's most exciting, highly praised and distinctive voices, Dan's music has now clocked up over 30 million streams on Spotify alone. He has received great support from both Radio 1 and Radio 2 and massive critical acclaim.





