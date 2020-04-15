Dan Croll Announces New Album GRAND PLAN

Dan Croll has announced his third album, Grand Plan, out August 21 on Communion Records and has unveiled his two newest singles, title track "Grand Plan" and "Work." With a sound that leans into the Laurel Canyon's 1960s and 1970s scene, which has always inspired Croll heavily, the two tracks showcase a new side of the artist. While "Grand Plan" touches on the feeling that everyone but yourself has a grand idea for life and you're still figuring out the basics, "Work" is a simple and romantic song about being in the early stages of a relationship and wanting to forget about the real world.

The forthcoming album is the result of a tumultuous two years after Croll packed up his belongings and moved from his home base in Liverpool, thousands of miles away to a place where he had only one friend, California. The process was the ultimate leap of faith. Croll looked to jumpstart his creativity through the move, hoping the challenge of a diverse and scary experience would spur inspiration. He shares, "The past two years have been a rollercoaster, starting from scratch, alone in a different country, but I'm so happy to have come out the other end with this collection of songs. Feels great not only to be back on the music scene, but to be doing it with songs that I finally feel represent the influences and music I truly love."

"Grand Plan" and "Work" will join Croll's four previously released singles from Grand Plan. With haunting vocals and heartbreakingly honest lyrics, "Yesterday" (an ode to an opportunity missed with Paul McCartney) and "Stay in L.A." describe the sentiments attached to a deciding to relocate halfway around the world while "Actor With a Loaded Gun" captures the fear associated with attempting to adjust to a new setting and "Rain" gathers the pains and homesickness of missing the environment you've spent a life comfortable in. PRESS HERE to stream all six tracks.

In response to the global pandemic, Dan Croll's New York and Los Angeles shows have been rescheduled to September 2020. Additionally, over the course of recent weeks, as the world faced lockdown, Dan Croll has reignited the Dial Dan hotline for those needing a mental escape during quarantine. He's accepting calls / texts / WhatsApp audio and messages from all over the globe every Monday. The Dial Dan number is: 1-323-304-1701.

See Dan Croll live at:

September 16 - New York City - Rockwood 2

September 18 - Los Angeles - Gold Diggers

Tickets on sale from www.DanCroll.com

Since releasing his debut album, Sweet Disarray, in 2014, Croll has gathered 80 million streams on Spotify (including 35 million streams for his breakaway hit "From Nowhere") and gained media support from Interview Magazine, HuffPost, Nylon, Noisey, SPIN, Teen Vogue, Time Magazine, and NPR. Following the release, Croll hit #3 on the Billboard Alternative New Artists charts and gathered syncs for Grand Theft Auto, FIFA, Homegoods and in the TV show Nashville. Throughout his career, Croll has shared the stage with: Imagine Dragons, Chvrches, Daughter, Bastille, Haim, London Grammar, and Bombay Bicycle Club and made his television debut playing "From Nowhere" on Jimmy Kimmel.





