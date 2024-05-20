Dan Aura Shares New EP 'Where It Hurts'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising British newcomer Dan Aura has released his highly anticipated second EP Where It Hurts.

The new body of work sees Aura fully coming into his own as an artist, finessed by his soothing vocals which show maturity far beyond his years. From tender ballads to soaring melodies and unapologetically raw lyrics, Aura’s new EP is a triumphant display of pure pop mastery.

Speaking about the release, Dan Aura said: “There's really something for everyone in Where It Hurts. This project documents my experiences of going through a bit of a rough patch for me personally, so this is essentially my own therapy all bundled up into four vastly different songs.”

The EP’s title track forms its emotional core. With acoustic verses seamlessly evolving into satisfying beats and harmonious cries of relief, the cathartic song proves Aura as the Prince of Pop. ‘Rich Man’ - a poignant youthful-modern ballad about the extraordinary wealth that can be found in love - contrasts lo-fi verses with glorious synths to dazzling effect. Falsettos and harmonic piano riffs gives ‘Rewritten’ all the makings of an R’n’B-pop anthem while closing track ‘Hard To Be’ strips everything back to acoustic guitars and extraordinary vocals, showcasing the full the depth of Aura’s talents and laying bare every inch of hardship that he has utilised and transformed to create his most refined material to date.

Littered with attitude, liberation and vibrance, 23-year-old Dan Aura’s songs are rooted in his love for self-expression. The vulnerability within his lyrics showcase the young artists’ innate ability to evoke emotion in his listeners through sharing his own experiences of heartbreak and adversity.

Dan Aura’s 2021 EP Plastic was released to acclaim from the likes of Attitude Magazine, PAPER, Official Charts, The Independent and Wonderland Magazine. The debut collection saw Aura make his first real statement as an artist, impeccably blending euphoria and melancholy to create a body of work that encapsulated the many struggles experienced during modern adolescence, and the hardships that come with showcasing your true self to the world, as well as the reward for doing so.

As a result of growing up in the internet age, Aura has cultivated a persona of approachability and an ease with sharing personal details. His currency is vulnerability, and the pop crown is his for the taking.

