Dan Andriano & The Bygones Share 'Sea Level' Single

Multifaceted singer-songwriter Dan Andriano is a man of many talents and a vast array of influences ranging from melodic punk to americana. He is most known for his role as bassist and co-vocalist in Chicago punk rock band Alkaline Trio, with whom he has released nine studio albums to date. He has also previously released two solo records under the name, Dan Andriano In The Emergency Room. In addition, Andriano has played bass in the rock supergroup The Damned Things since 2019. Today, Dan Andriano is thrilled to announce his new band Dan Andriano & The Bygones featuring Dylan and Randy Moore (Get Married). Check out the first single "Sea Level," here.



"I think for me, the song is about self-realization and mental illness, finding your way to where the help is," Andriano says of the self-produced indie rock track. "I recently had my first taste of elevation sickness being higher up in the Rockies than I'd ever been. As we were boarding the flight home I thought aloud to my wife, 'Just get me back to sea level'. By the time I had found my seat, I was thinking to myself, that's not a bad metaphor for what I've been searching for mentally, which is a better awareness of myself and trying to identify sooner when I'm spinning out or sinking down."

Cult rock heroes Alkaline Trio will be hitting the road this fall on a co-headlining run with Bad Religion. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit https://alkalinetrio.com/.

ALKALINE TRIO TOUR DATES

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium - SOLD OUT

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius - SOLD OUT

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre - SOLD OUT

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

11/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium