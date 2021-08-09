Dan Andriano & The Bygones Share 'Sea Level' Single
Today, Dan Andriano is thrilled to announce his new band Dan Andriano & The Bygones featuring Dylan and Randy Moore (Get Married).
Multifaceted singer-songwriter Dan Andriano is a man of many talents and a vast array of influences ranging from melodic punk to americana. He is most known for his role as bassist and co-vocalist in Chicago punk rock band Alkaline Trio, with whom he has released nine studio albums to date. He has also previously released two solo records under the name, Dan Andriano In The Emergency Room. In addition, Andriano has played bass in the rock supergroup The Damned Things since 2019. Today, Dan Andriano is thrilled to announce his new band Dan Andriano & The Bygones featuring Dylan and Randy Moore (Get Married). Check out the first single "Sea Level," here.
"I think for me, the song is about self-realization and mental illness, finding your way to where the help is," Andriano says of the self-produced indie rock track. "I recently had my first taste of elevation sickness being higher up in the Rockies than I'd ever been. As we were boarding the flight home I thought aloud to my wife, 'Just get me back to sea level'. By the time I had found my seat, I was thinking to myself, that's not a bad metaphor for what I've been searching for mentally, which is a better awareness of myself and trying to identify sooner when I'm spinning out or sinking down."
Cult rock heroes Alkaline Trio will be hitting the road this fall on a co-headlining run with Bad Religion. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit https://alkalinetrio.com/.
ALKALINE TRIO TOUR DATES
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium - SOLD OUT
10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre
10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius - SOLD OUT
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre - SOLD OUT
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT
11/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium