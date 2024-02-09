Dalton Dover Releases 'Take Me Home: Covers' For 'Go Rest High On That Mountain'

Rising country artist Dalton Dover releases Take Me Home: Covers via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, a musical journey that pays homage to his roots while honoring some of the songs that laid the groundwork for the artist and songwriter he is today. Also out today is the official music video for “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” shot in Georgia, near Dover's childhood home.

“My grandfather is the person that introduced me to country music. He'd play his records, and I remember thinking, ‘I want to do that. I want to tell stories and write songs that are relatable to everyone,'” shares Dover. “The songs we chose are timeless, so I wanted to stay faithful to the spirit of each one, but I loved getting to put some of my own style into it too.”

The project includes Vince Gill's “Go Rest High On That Mountain” with backing vocals from the 22x GRAMMY winner himself and a rousing performance of Alabama's “Mountain Music.” The Georgia native introduced the collection with John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” with MusicRow praising, “Think again, if you think you've heard this oldie often enough. Dover's slowed-down, gentle, caressing, thoughtful reading of the lyric brings a whole new dimension to the song,” as Wide Open Country observes, “By singing one we all know, Dover drew attention to his smooth twang and his innate ability to make us feel the emotions packed in every line.”

After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dover will join Larry Fleet on The Earned It Tour later this month ahead of his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour kicking off in April. Tickets are on sale now at DaltonDoverOfficial.com.

Dover is signed with United Talent Agency for worldwide booking representation in all areas, along with Sony Music Publishing Nashville in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

Dalton Dover Tour Dates

Feb. 13 // Grand Ole Opry // Nashville, TN

Feb. 15 // ETSU Martin Center for the Arts* // Johnson City, TN

Feb. 16 // The Ritz* // Raleigh, NC

Feb. 17 // Tabernacle* // Atlanta, GA

Feb. 29 // Iron City Bham* // Birmingham, AL

March 1 // The Fillmore Charlotte* // Charlotte, NC

March 2 // The National* // Richmond, VA

March 7 // KUZZ Class of 2024 Show at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace // Bakersfield, CA

March 14 // Jannus Live* // St. Petersburg, FL

March 15 // The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon* // Fort Myers, FL

March 16 // Clewiston Sugar Festival // Clewiston, FL

March 26 // Breland & Friends 2024 at Ryman Auditorium // Nashville, TN

April 5 // House of Blues – Bronze Peacock // Houston, TX

April 6 // The Lot // Mansfield, TX

April 11 // 40 Watt Club // Athens, GA

April 12 // The Barrelhouse Ballroom // Chattanooga, TN

April 13 // The Open Chord // Knoxville, TN

April 20 // Coast City Country // Vancouver, Canada

April 26 // Terminal South // Tifton, GA

April 27 // Capitol Theatre // Macon, GA

June 20-22 // Country Jam // Mack, CO

June 28 // Country Fest 2024 // Cadott, WI

July 4 // I-105 Country Freedom Fest // Quarryville, PA

Aug. 17 // Lasso Festival // Montreal, Quebec

*Supporting Larry Fleet

About Dalton Dover

Lauded by MusicRow as a “master country talent,” Dalton Dover's latest release Take Me Home: Covers showcases his roots and influences growing up in Georgia. His debut radio single “Giving Up On That” via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records was the most-added track at Country Radio upon its debut with 60 first week adds and can be found on his latest EP Never Giving Up On That, featuring eight tracks including “Night To Go,” “Baby I Am,” “Hear About A Girl,” and more.

Named a 2024 Tidal Artist to Watch, Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, he will embark on his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour in early 2024. Dover made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022, followed by his international debut in 2023 at C2C: Country to Country Festival's CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour.

This summer, Dover performed across four stages at CMA Fest, including the Nissan Stadium Platform stage and played Luke Combs' Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party at Gillette Stadium in July. By the age of 16, Dover had picked up a guitar and started teaching himself to play, yet it was his grandfather who turned him on to country music and artists such as Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie and Steve Wariner. Performances at local bars soon followed along with sharing covers of some of his favorite songs on TikTok.

It was there he caught the ear of producer Matt McV and A&R veteran and founder of Droptine, Jim Catino, who quickly signed Dover. His debut track “You Got a Small Town,” produced by McV, quickly garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now and Wide Open Country.

With his debut and his follow-up “Baby I Am” earning notable playlisting, Dover was named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch along with a spotlight as Billboard's February Country Rookie of the Month and a nod for MusicRow's 2022 Discovery Artist of the Year. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.