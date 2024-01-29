Dalton Dover Readies 'Take Me Home: Covers' Collection For February

Growing up in Polk County, Georgia, Dalton Dover is no stranger to rural origins. His love of country music was sparked by his grandfather, who introduced him to a wellspring of artists that traversed decades of tradition. With Take Me Home: Covers, set for release February 9 via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, Dover is paying homage to his roots and saluting some of the songs that first enamored him to the genre.

“I grew up in a musical family, where we'd sing at church and then go home and keep singing,” reveals Dover. “My grandpa would put on his favorite records, and I'd listen to the stories. Seeing my own life in those lyrics is what made me fall in love with country music, and I can't think of a better way to honor that than sharing these songs.”

Although the full track list is yet to be revealed, Dover recently released a rendition of John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” earning MusicRow's “Disc of the Day” and praising, “He remains one of our finest young country voices. Think again, if you think you've heard this oldie often enough. Dover's slowed-down, gentle, caressing, thoughtful reading of the lyric brings a whole new dimension to the song. This man has the goods. A loud, ‘Amen' from this corner.”

Wide Open Country observes, “By singing one we all know, Dover drew attention to his smooth twang and his innate ability to make us feel the emotions packed in every line,” calling him “one of the more captivating young artists to sign a big-label deal in recent memory.”

After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dover is gearing up to embark on his first headlining club tour with his Never Giving Up On That Tour, kicking off Feb. 23 among dates on Larry Fleet's The Earned It Tour. Tickets are on sale now at DaltonDoverOfficial.com.

About Dalton Dover

