Dahl Releases Heartfelt New Song 'BEST FOR ME'

Today, Trevor Dahl of multi-platinum EDM trio Cheat Codes returns with soul-stirring new track, "Best For Me," an orchestral ballad that sees Dahl grapple with forgiveness and acceptance as he ruminates on his ex. "Best For Me" is the third single off of his forthcoming debut EP, After Ours.

Speaking of the track, Dahl explains ""Best for me" is about saying goodbye to someone even though you love them. You want the best for that person, and sometimes that means you might not be a part of their future. That's a hard pill to swallow sometimes, but you do that sort of thing for people you truly care about...Being able to work with Sasha Sloan and King Henry on this song was a dream. They are such talented people, and such a powerful combo when they come together. I've been a big fan of their work for a long time now, so it's always awesome working with people you respect so much."

Earlier this year, Dahl introduced the EP with romantic ballad, "Can I Kiss You" and later revealed "After Ours," the EP's title track that revealed a more rhythmic side of Dahl's repertoire. He also recently collaborated with Josie Dunne on "Stay The Way I Left You", a catchy and charming duet that stole the hearts of listeners. .

Before he was collaborating on electro-pop hits with Trippie Redd, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne and Fetty Wap, Trevor Dahl was making music on his own terms. With the rapid rise of Cheat Codes with bandmates Kevin Ford and Matthew Russell, the trio has made it a priority to also focus on their own creative endeavors. Now, going by his surname, Trevor makes music as "Dahl" in a project parallel to Cheat Codes, returning to his solo roots. With a hybrid of current influences from Bazzi and Lauv alongside the lyricism of John Mayer, Dahl proves himself to be a triple threat: a writer, producer, and mixer. Dahl is a rare talent who can truly do it all!

Listen to "Best For Me" here:

