Dabin Announces 'Into The Wild' US Tour & New Single

Dabin had his biggest year yet in 2019, releasing the highly successful 'Wild Youth' LP and subsequent remix pack, selling out his debut solo headlining tour, and performing side by side with ILLENIUM across his 'Ascend' stadium run. The Canadian artist returns to the release radar with a blissful masterpiece, 'Holding On', featuring singer songwriter Lowell. Continuing the momentum in the new year, Dabin has announced over 25 stops for his 'Into The Wild' tour in conjunction with the 'Holding On' single release, which is now available to stream across platforms.



In true Dabin fashion, 'Holding On' takes the listener on a sonic journey filled with nostalgia. This dance/pop crossover track opens with a light melody before ambient vocals arise, smoothly blending with a guitar melody. The song showcases adept instrumentation and a variety of emotional peaks and valleys, adding another monumental melodic bass track to Dabin's release rolodex.



Dabin has established himself as a leading figure in the dance music community over the past few years. In 2018 his album, 'Two Hearts' received a JUNO nomination for best Electronic Album Of The Year, and shortly there after he began touring with genre mainstay ILLENIUM. After a year which saw him collaborate with Said The Sky on 'Hero', perform a livestreamed set as Dab The Sky at Lost Lands, play with ILLENIUM on his 'Ascend' stadium tour, and sell out his 'Wild Youth' album tour, 2019 was unmistakably massive for the Toronto native. Additionally, Dabin has become widely recognized for his guitar-wielding skills and received a sponsorship from Fender.

'Holding On' sets the tone for another rapturous headlining tour for Dabin, and with a plethora of tour stops, US fans will be able to catch Dabin in a number of major cities this spring. The 'Into The Wild' Tour will be his largest solo tour ever and will feature support from Nurko and Last Heroes and select stops will feature special guests, Trivecta, Lione, and Crystal Skies. Tickets are selling incredibly fast, with the San Francisco stop already sold out, and the LA & Boston dates sitting at over 60 percent sold, under 48 hours after the tour announcement. The tour kicks off on March 20th in Denver at the Ogden Theatre and continues well into April.



'INTO THE WILD' TOUR

03/20/2020 - Ogden* - Denver, CO

03/21/2020 - Complex* - Salt Lake City, UT

03/24/2020 - The Salt Yard - Albuquerque, NM

03/25/2020 - Greenroom - Flagstaff, AZ

03/26/2020 - Marquee^ - Phoenix, AZ

03/27/2020 - Novo^ - Los Angeles, CA

03/28/2020 - Regency^ - San Francisco, CA

03/31/2020 - Bluebird - Reno, NV

04/01/2020 - The Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

04/02/2020 - The Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

04/03/2020 - Wonder* - Portland, OR

04/04/2020 - Showbox* - Seattle, WA

04/08/2020 - Recordbar - Kansas City, MO

04/09/2020 - Majestic - Madison, WI

04/10/2020 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

04/11/2020 - Concord - Chicago, IL

04/14/2020 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

04/15/2020 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

04/16/2020 - Webster Hall# - New York City, NY

04/17/2020 - 9:30 Club# - Washington DC

04/18/2020 - Union Transfer# - Philadelphia, PA

04/20/2020 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

04/22/2020 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

04/23/2020 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

04/24/2020 - Variety - Atlanta, GA

04/25/2020 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

04/26/2020 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL



With Special Guests:

Crystal Skies* | LIONE^ | Trivecta#





