DYLYN Shares New EP 'Bring On The Blues'

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n' roll energy with infectious pop hooks. Today, she shares her EP Bring On The Blues (out via Nettwerk).

In this collision of eras and styles, we see DYLYN come to life here. Featuring previously released singles; the danceable shimmering "Liar," the pulsating "Hellbound," and her first single filled with cathartic release, "Hurt," it's evident this is just the beginning.

Bring on the Blues illustrates her deft manipulation of extremes. It's smoky verses smolder like snakes lying in wait only to turn on hard-hitting hooks. Thunderous percussion and swells of strings underline her emotional outpour as she sings.

Of the new EP, DYLYN shares, "It touches on subjects that are a little uncomfortable, aspects of anxiety, depression, and all our traumas," she reveals. "We translate rougher experiences into who we are. It exposes the darker parts of ourselves. In the harder seasons of life, I've certainly grown and learned the most."

Music oscillates as time does. Moods and motifs repeat at different junctures in time as they mold the future. A confluence of eras, styles, and emotions collide in DYLYN. The Vancouver-based singer, songwriter, and disruptor fuses moments of elation, agony, ecstasy, and triumph into an anachronistic symphony of indie-pop melodies, industrial-inflected heavy rock, and anthemic alternative. (If she stepped out of the screen of some long-lost David Lynch film about Lollapalooza 1993, no one would question it!).

In 2018, she uncovered her independent debut EP, Sauvignon, and a Kimono. Impacting multiple strata of culture, the lead single "Secret" tallied millions of Spotify streams and inspired thousands of fan videos throughout the anime community, including Gacha Life, where she received her avatar. She remained prolific with a pair of EPs-Let You and Only Us-before the EP Make It Naked in 2021.

Along the way, she architected what would become her next release, Bring On The Blues. In between holding down a job in construction, she lived in a creative hive alongside various other artists and continued to write. Eventually, she hit the studio with producers Ryan Guldemond (of Mother Mother) and Parker Bossley (bassist for The Mounties, Hot Hot Heat).

Out of those depths, DYLYN has created an EP that "touches on subjects that people are a little uncomfortable with like social anxiety, sexual anxiety, and depression." She reveals, "When you listen to me, I want you to get a sense of nostalgia, but you connect to the songs and apply them to your life," she leaves off.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: