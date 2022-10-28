DVSN Drops New Album 'Working on My Karma'

dvsn's highly anticipated album, Working On My Karma (OVO Sound), is now available on all streaming platforms.

The album features a track with R&B icons Jagged Edge and an array of tracks produced by Super Producer Jermaine Dupri, dvsn's own Nineteen85, Bryan-Michael Cox, Sean Garrett, and more. The duo also dropped a new video for "Don't Take Your Love" directed by Rook.

Working On My Karma is a story about love, regret, and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego. From start to finish, listeners will be taken through a journey of emotions, with undertones of vulnerability, accountability, and reflection. dvsn delivers what they call an honest album, giving fans the perfect mix of traditional R&B love ballads mixed with the duo's rawness and contemporary sound.

"The album is all about honesty and making amends with yourself," says Daniel. "We wanted to make music you can sing along to like 'Take It Slow,' but also spark conversation around the complexities of relationships with songs like 'If I Get Caught'."

The lead controversial single "If I Get Caught" set the internet on fire, spearheading real conversation around the current state of R&B and dvsn's mission to bring it back. The single inspired social media remixes from other major artists like Chloe Bailey, Baby Tate, Sinead Harnette, Tiny & Kandi from Xscape.

Their follow up single, "What's Up" ft. Jagged Edge, brought the passion and vocals fans had been yearning for, marking the return of the traditional R&B ballad. "What's Up" was featured on Complex, Okayplayer, and Global Grind as one of the best new songs of the week.

Listen to the new album here: