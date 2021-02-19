DREGG Share New Track/Video 'EVOLVE'

Melbourne-based anomalistic collective DREGG, have shared their new track "EVOLVE." Drenched in heavy guitars and raging drums the band bang out their frustrations with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality. The video, sponsored by EVOLVE Energy, premiered yesterday via ROCKSOUND.

"Humans have a long history of adapting to situations and environments they've been thrown into. 2020 was no exception and it pushed humanity into new and interesting territory. Without the ability to allow thoughts, feelings, and the fundamentals of innovation to advance and improve, the world would have come to an unimaginative decline in ingenuity," says DREGG on the meaning behind the new track.

DREGG make powerfully energetic music, driven by themes of fierce individualism, with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality and iconoclastic absurdity, lovingly fed to the audience like mother birds. The thought-provoking five-piece, known for a tongue-in-cheek take on the current state of the world, continues to push the boundaries of hardcore by making music and art intended to provoke and inspire.

DREGG is Christopher Mackertich (vocals), Jordan McQuitty (guitar), Sam Yates (guitar), Aiden Zovic (bass), and Horhay Delalopez (drums).

Watch the video here: