DREGG & City Morgue Share New Single 'Context'

Australian heavy band DREGG are back with new single "Context," a collaboration with NYC rap duo City Morgue (SosMula and ZillaKami). The pair's aggressive delivery seamlessly intensifies Dregg's signature cocktail of heavy guitar riffs, thunderous bass lines and snarling vocals. The music video by Neck Up Collective features a surreal animated world where the misunderstood main character suffers the negative consequences of virality.

Exploring the inspiration behind the track, the band states, "In a world where information spreads faster than a virus it's incredibly easy to manipulate truth. This new phenomena of instantaneous, widespread shared knowledge has opened the flood gate for those who do not seek objective truth and has allowed them to muddy the waters and alter what is and what isn't. This affects the entire globe from news programs pushing their own political agendas right down to the blue collar worker losing their job for saying the wrong thing. While we must hold those around us responsible for their wrong doings, we shouldn't pass our full judgment until we've been presented context."

DREGG make powerfully energetic music driven by themes of fierce individualism, with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality and iconoclastic absurdity. While there are taking creative cues taken from hyper-charged metal outfits from the past, DREGG skew neither far left nor far right on the political spectrum. Instead, they occupy a firm place outside of the argument, one of satire and critique.

DREGG is vocalist - Christopher Mackertich, guitarist - Jordan McQuitty, guitarist - Sam Yates, bassist - Aiden Zovic, drums - Caleb Brew.

Watch the new music video here: