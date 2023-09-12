DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC

The band released their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, this Summer

By: Sep. 12, 2023

DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC

London-based trio Dream Wife – vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) – released their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, this Summer via Lucky Number to critical acclaim.

Known for their explosive live shows, Dream Wife will return stateside later this week with a string of dates kicking off in NYC at Brooklyn Made. To celebrate their forthcoming run of shows, they today share brand new track “Love You More”, recorded during the Social Lubrication album sessions.

Drawing from the likes of Pixies and Hole for inspiration, the band says, “‘Love You More’ is not your typical love song, but a love song to the self and choosing to love perfectly imperfect bodies. It has a gritty underbelly, dealing with self-acceptance, body dysmorphia, disaster capitalism, climate collapse and depression. From the micro to the macro, the song explores the relationship between the self and both the body and the earth as experiences of home, as a vessel for feeling.”

In addition to Dream Wife’s upcoming run in the U.S., the band today announce a handful of new European shows and festival appearances, and 5 further UK headline dates for early 2024. This October and November they will be touring widely across EU/UK/IE, including performing at Pitchfork Paris and their biggest London show to date, at Electric Brixton. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets HERE

Social Lubrication is an entirely self-written album, produced by Alice Go (of Dream Wife) alongside Matthew Peel, mixed by duo Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Depeche Mode) and Caesar Edmunds (Wet Leg, Beach House). The album finds the band once again playfully tackling big subjects like bodily autonomy, dismantling the patriarchy, and using your platform for the greater good, while truly translating the visceral nature of their riotous live shows to tape for the first time.  

Social Lubrication follows their UK Top 20 breakthrough with their sophomore record So When You Gonna…. What came next was remixes for the likes of Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins, and Porridge Radio, and international touring at festivals such as Lollapalooza (US), Laneway (AU), Summersonic (JP), Primavera (ES) and Pitchfork (FR) as well as opening slots for Garbage, The Kills, and even the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park.

Dream Wife have come a long way since their 2018 self-titled debut. Their last album, smashed the Official UK Top 20 album charts (the only indie album recorded and produced by all women at the time to do so), and earned them universal praise and countless sold-out shows Alongside their accolades, however, Dream Wife have always advocated for upholding the community on a truly ground level and paying it forward.

Proceeds from direct digital sales of So When You Gonna… went to Black Minds Matter and Gendered Intelligence. In 2021, the band released a megamix for Rainbow Mind, a mental health charity for LGBTQIA people, with contributions from Shirley Manson, The Big Moon, Big Joanie and Girli among others.

Tour Dates

September 15th - Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Made

September 17th - Portland, OR, USA @ Mississippi Studios

September 18th - Seattle, WA, USA @ Barboza

September 20th - San Francisco, CA, USA @ Bottom Of The Hill

September 21st - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Zebulon

October 5th - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

October 6th - Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

October 7th - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Matinee show)

October 7th - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

October 8th - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

October 10th - Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

October 11th - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans

October 12th - Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh

October 19th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

November 4th - Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

November 6th - Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris

November 7th - Rennes, France @ Ubu

November 8th - Amiens, France @ La Lune Des Pirates

November 10th - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

November 11th - Mannheim, Germany @ Elektrik Pony Cup

November 12th - Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City

November 14th - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

November 15th - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

November 16th - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

November 17th - Chemnitz, Germany @ Atomino

November 19th - Poznan, Poland @ Klub Pod Minoga

November 20th - Warsaw, Poland @ Voodoo

November 22nd - Prague, Czechia @ Cafe V Lese

November 23rd - Munich, Germany @ Ampere

November 24th - Milan, Italy @ Biko Club

November 25th - Annecy, France @ Le Brise Glace

November 27th - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Razzmatazz 3

November 28th - Madrid, Spain @ Wurlitzer Ballroom 

November 29th - San Sebastián, Spain @ Dabadaba

November 30th - La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene

December 2nd - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Zeitgeist Festival

December 3rd - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

January 6th - Bognor Regis, UK @ Rockaway Beach

February 13th - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

February 14th - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

February 15th - Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club

February 16th - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

February 17th - Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

March 2nd - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Photo credit: Sophie Webster




