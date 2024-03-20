DPB Releases New Single 'I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Positive rap artist and songwriter DPB, known for his uplifting messages and chart-topping hits, is set to release his latest single, "I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)," on March 20th. The song is a vibrant anthem aimed at spreading happiness and encouraging listeners to embrace positivity in their lives.

In a world filled with negativity, DPB's latest track seeks to uplift spirits and remind people to smile and feel good every day. The song's infectious beat and uplifting lyrics are sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step.

"I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)" is the follow-up to DPB's worldwide smash hit, "Undefeated 3.0 (radio edit)," currently in the National Radio Hits Christian charts' Top 10. DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is a multifaceted artist who is not only a rapper and songwriter but also an actor, clothing designer, mentor, and motivational speaker.

Throughout his career, DPB has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Bootsy Collins, Salt 'n Pepa, and Kirk Franklin. He has also appeared on television shows including BET's Teen Summit Gospel Special. DPB's music is not just entertainment; it's a message of hope and positivity that resonates with listeners around the world. He was recently featured on Sirius/XM radio's Holy Culture Radio.

In addition to his music career, DPB is also deeply involved in ministry and community outreach. He has developed programs for schools addressing issues such as peer pressure and bullying, and he continues to impact lives through his music and message.

DPB's new single, "I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)," is a tribute to his commitment to spreading joy and positivity through his music. With its catchy tune and uplifting lyrics, the song is sure to be a hit with fans old and new.