DOVE ARMITAGE Shares New Single 'Sex On Display' from 'Concernless' EP

She will release her ethereal new EP, Concernless, on November 3rd via KRO Records.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

DOVE ARMITAGE Shares New Single 'Sex On Display' from 'Concernless' EP

Dove Armitage is the unpredictable and unclassifiable project from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Larsen. She will release her ethereal new EP, Concernless, on November 3rd via KRO Records. Her philosophy on this EP is to embrace the scary moments and darkness in each of us. This vulnerability in admitting two sides to herself eventually led to her alter-ego as Dove Armitage.

Today, she shares another taste of her forthcoming EP with the attention-demanding new single “Sex on Display.” The electrifying track expands on the EP’s central theme of embracing the darkness that lives within us. Dove eerily sucks in listeners while she quietly chants throughout the chorus: “Sex on display / Have a nice day / Crude ballet / Have a nice day / I don’t need pills / To take away pain / I stroll through hell /Thinking ‘what a nice day’.” The production continues to incessantly vibrate as unsettling as it is satisfying, perfectly encapsulating the duality within her music. MXDWN premiered today’s new single calling it “delightfully dark yet intensely intriguing.”

On the track, Dove shares “Sex on Display is a sultry poem about finding contentment in tumult. Each layer of production is intended to hypnotize the listener and send them through a hall of mirrors, a foggy forest, a cold cavern, an electric dance floor.”

Dove previously shared the first taste of her forthcoming EP with its stadium-ready lead single, “Brittle.” The track showcased the artist’s ethereal yet haunting vocals juxtaposed by its explosive and glitchy production in the chorus. The single properly opens the EP leaving the listener intrigued and begging for more. She followed it up with the in-your-face pop-punk cut “It Won’t Die.”

Dove Armitage, the unclassifiable and unpredictable pop project from songwriter Quincy Larsen, emerged from the ashes of former projects. There are traces of the post-punk band she played bass in after moving to LA, and an avant-garde indie rock band that recalled boundary-pushing groups like Brainiac. The multi-disciplinary artist blended these elements with gleeful, thrilling synth-rock on her new project, Concernless.

Over the course of six tracks, Armitage pays homage to the music she grew up blasting. There’s an eye on the past, but this music is built distinctly for the future. In an era in which popular music can be broken down to formulas, clichés, and repeatable ideas, Armitage doubles down on her originality, infusing brilliant pop hooks with bold artistic choices that shock the system. It’s a brave introduction, but after so many years of playing with others, Armitage wanted to make an album wholly in concert with her own vision.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Stream YOSHIKIs Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding Photo
Stream YOSHIKI's Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding

YOSHIKI, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th. The international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and GRAMMY award winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.

2
Sleep Soul Continues to Foster a Good Night’s Sleep with Sleep Soul Photo
Sleep Soul Continues to Foster a Good Night’s Sleep with 'Sleep Soul'

Sleep Soul: The Premium Collection offers a compilation of Sleep Soul: Soothing & Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Volumes 1 and 2, which were both curated by Jhené Aiko. With both projects packaged together, The Premium Collection provides over two and a half hours of relaxing music to induce sleep. 

3
Don Broco Announce Third London Koko Show & Tour Supports Photo
Don Broco Announce Third London Koko Show & Tour Supports

Don Broco have announced a third headline show at London’s KOKO and support acts including Trash Boat and Ocean Grove for their upcoming UK headline tour. The 17-date tour starts at Hexagon in Reading on November 29th and the new KOKO date on December 19th will finish run of shows.

4
Nadine Shah Announces New Album Filthy Underneath Photo
Nadine Shah Announces New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

Nadine Shah announces details for her fifth album Filthy Underneath. The follow up to 2020's critically acclaimed Kitchen Sink, the announcement comes lead single 'Topless Mother' which was just premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
I NEED THAT
THE BOOK OF MORMON