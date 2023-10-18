DOVE ARMITAGE Shares New Single 'Sex On Display' from 'Concernless' EP

Dove Armitage is the unpredictable and unclassifiable project from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Larsen. She will release her ethereal new EP, Concernless, on November 3rd via KRO Records. Her philosophy on this EP is to embrace the scary moments and darkness in each of us. This vulnerability in admitting two sides to herself eventually led to her alter-ego as Dove Armitage.

Today, she shares another taste of her forthcoming EP with the attention-demanding new single “Sex on Display.” The electrifying track expands on the EP’s central theme of embracing the darkness that lives within us. Dove eerily sucks in listeners while she quietly chants throughout the chorus: “Sex on display / Have a nice day / Crude ballet / Have a nice day / I don’t need pills / To take away pain / I stroll through hell /Thinking ‘what a nice day’.” The production continues to incessantly vibrate as unsettling as it is satisfying, perfectly encapsulating the duality within her music. MXDWN premiered today’s new single calling it “delightfully dark yet intensely intriguing.”

On the track, Dove shares “Sex on Display is a sultry poem about finding contentment in tumult. Each layer of production is intended to hypnotize the listener and send them through a hall of mirrors, a foggy forest, a cold cavern, an electric dance floor.”

Dove previously shared the first taste of her forthcoming EP with its stadium-ready lead single, “Brittle.” The track showcased the artist’s ethereal yet haunting vocals juxtaposed by its explosive and glitchy production in the chorus. The single properly opens the EP leaving the listener intrigued and begging for more. She followed it up with the in-your-face pop-punk cut “It Won’t Die.”

Dove Armitage, the unclassifiable and unpredictable pop project from songwriter Quincy Larsen, emerged from the ashes of former projects. There are traces of the post-punk band she played bass in after moving to LA, and an avant-garde indie rock band that recalled boundary-pushing groups like Brainiac. The multi-disciplinary artist blended these elements with gleeful, thrilling synth-rock on her new project, Concernless.

Over the course of six tracks, Armitage pays homage to the music she grew up blasting. There’s an eye on the past, but this music is built distinctly for the future. In an era in which popular music can be broken down to formulas, clichés, and repeatable ideas, Armitage doubles down on her originality, infusing brilliant pop hooks with bold artistic choices that shock the system. It’s a brave introduction, but after so many years of playing with others, Armitage wanted to make an album wholly in concert with her own vision.