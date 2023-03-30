Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DMX Krew Shares 'Return to Jupiter' EP

DMX Krew - Return to Jupiter EP is out now on Gudu Records.

Following his recently released track of the same name, DMX Krew returns to Peggy Gou's Gudu Records with 4 track EP Return to Jupiter, his second release for the label and Gudu's first release of 2023 - set to be the label's busiest year yet.

Ed DMX made his debut for Gudu with 2019's Don't You Wanna Play? EP, becoming the first artist to release on the label outside Peggy herself. Ed and Gudu have retained a regular working relationship ever since: he mastered Indonesian crate-digger Dea's 'Glazer Drum' release for Gudu, contributed a pair of remixes to the reissue of Riff's South African electro curio 'Jacks Jive', and now returns to the label with Return to Jupiter, a new original four-track EP.

Ed has been one of electronic music's most respected faces for over 25 years. Debuting in the mid-1990s, he released his first decade of music almost exclusively through Grant Wilson-Claridge and Aphex Twin's Rephlex label and his own Breakin' imprint, but recent years have seen him ply his trade across a who's who of dance music's most respected underground labels: including Hypercolour, Balkan Vinyl, Central Processing Unit and, of course, Gudu.

Inspired by the futurist funk and vivid synthesiser epics of classic Detroit, 'Return to Jupiter' is dripping with richness and colour, driven by the sort of thick analogue basslines and distinctive melodies that have come to define Ed's catalogue.

The EP's title track sets the tone for what's to follow, introducing a language of sorts for the record - before 'Altered Chords' turns the funk up to 11, 'U Ain't Down' aims its distorted kicks and wiggy, manipulated lead straight at peak time dancefloors, and 'I Love Juan' closes the EP on a star-gazing tip.

Founded by Peggy Gou in 2019, Gudu releases music from a global roster of artists, including DMX Krew, Maurice Fulton, Hiver, Dea, Mogwaa, Brain de Palma, Dukwa, JRMS and Peggy herself (including the hits 'Starry Night', 'I Go' and 'Nabi'). 2023 will see Gudu's busiest year to date, with new releases scheduled from the current roster and some exciting new faces.

DMX Krew - Return to Jupiter EP is out now on Gudu Records. Listen here:



