DJ and Music Producer Ashkan Drops 'Coming Alive' EP

Ashkan established his own record label, Positive Sounds to have creative control in producing Progressive-House music.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Award winning Iranian Canadian electronic music DJ/Producer, Ashkan (Ashkan Dian) drops his new EP "Coming Alive." Ashkan developed a large fan base following his tours in high profile international clubs in Malaysia, Cyprus, Dubai, France, The Netherlands etc.

The talented artist also earned Best Oriental Electronic Music award from Enmoda Magazine. Ritchie Hawtin and Marco Carola icons in the techno music world have praised Ashkan's talent.

His creative edge has led to collaborations with international artists and top record labels around the world. Ashkan's new EP "963HZ" has made it onto Beatport's Top 10 chart.

Ashkan established his own record label, Positive Sounds to have creative control in producing Progressive-House music, a subgenre of house music. The sound is hard but tuneful, banging but thoughtful, focusing on melodies and chords that grow at regular intervals.

Always progressive, Ashkan works hard on the techniques of his craft, putting his own creative touches to keep the genre personal. "963 HZ" is a perfect example of his vision. Progressive-House has a feel that translates to a crowd, concert, or dance floor.

Originality is a big part of that translation for Ashkan, who shares a part of himself in all his music. Getting it right is non-negotiable for the artist.




Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands. Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by '70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.
Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of "love and joy" in the traditional English carol, "Here We Come A-Wassailing," and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to "Good King Wenceslas."
American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming documentary now!
The new video stars Emmy and GRAMMY® winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody's Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, "Insecure," "The Vampire Diaries") as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal.
Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President Janet Yang announced. It is her fourth time producing the event. Honorary Awards will be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.