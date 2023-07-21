DJ & Producer Will Manning Releases Infectious Summer Single 'Don't'

DJ, curator, and producer Will Manning has unveiled his debut single ‘Don’t’. With his feel-good sound lacing the production, the dance floor filler is infused with uplifting melodies and looks set to be one of this summer’s biggest anthems.

As a music-loving kid growing up in Gerrards Cross, Will played his first gig at the age of 8 and soon went on to launch his own mobile disco business making £20 on his first gig. From the age of 15, Will Manning was discovered by BBC 1xtra where he presented a show for 18 months before moving on to KISS and Hits Radio. Currently, he presents the Weekday Drivetime and Official Big Top 40 shows on Capital.

Inspired by the chart-topping DJ and producers he has met whilst presenting, Will decided to make writing music his priority. Having met some of the biggest names in music along the way, ‘Don’t’ has already been endorsed by heavyweights including Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding and Joel Corry. Having worked hard to hone his songwriting and producing craft, Manning looks set to step into the limelight and become a huge name in UK dance music.

Will Manning continues to cement his place as a respected DJ, producer, presenter and curator and is fully equipped for the next chapter in his music career. His infectious summer anthem ‘Don’t’ is out now!