DJ & Producer Will Manning Releases Infectious Summer Single 'Don't'

His infectious summer anthem ‘Don’t’ is out now! 

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

DJ & Producer Will Manning Releases Infectious Summer Single 'Don't'

DJ, curator, and producer Will Manning has unveiled his debut single ‘Don’t’. With his feel-good sound lacing the production, the dance floor filler is infused with uplifting melodies and looks set to be one of this summer’s biggest anthems. 

As a music-loving kid growing up in Gerrards Cross, Will played his first gig at the age of 8  and soon went on to launch his own mobile disco business making £20 on his first gig. From the age of 15, Will Manning was discovered by BBC 1xtra where he presented a show for 18 months before moving on to KISS and Hits Radio. Currently, he presents the Weekday Drivetime and Official Big Top 40 shows on Capital. 

Inspired by the chart-topping DJ and producers he has met whilst presenting, Will decided to make writing music his priority. Having met some of the biggest names in music along the way, ‘Don’t’ has already been endorsed by heavyweights including Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi, Ellie Goulding and Joel Corry. Having worked hard to hone his songwriting and producing craft, Manning looks set to step into the limelight and become a huge name in UK dance music.  

Will Manning continues to cement his place as a respected DJ, producer, presenter and curator and is fully equipped for the next chapter in his music career. His infectious summer anthem ‘Don’t’ is out now! 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Diplo Debuts New Track Heartbroken With Jessie Murph & Polo G Photo
Diplo Debuts New Track 'Heartbroken' With Jessie Murph & Polo G

Swamp Savant features collaborations with Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen and more and includes singles “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson (reborn as Johnny Blue Skies)—which arrived alongside a video starring Sean Penn—and “Sad In The Summer” featuring Lily Rose.

2
Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Edition of Viral EP Like..? Photo
Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Edition of Viral EP 'Like..?'

The Deluxe version of “Like..?” comes hot off the heels of collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] and Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj). Further aligning herself with music icons, Ice recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s track “Karma' and performed at the Eras Tour.

3
Kylie Minogue Releases HAAi’s New Remix of Hit Single Padam Padam Photo
Kylie Minogue Releases HAAi’s New Remix of Hit Single 'Padam Padam'

The global viral sensation and song of the summer, ‘Padam Padam’, was released in May this year and has since accumulated over 44 million global streams and spent four weeks in the UK top 10. The HAAi track joins both the Jax Jones and ABSOLUTE. remix of ‘Padam Padam’, completing the official remix package.

4
Chris Stapleton to Release New Album HIGHER in November Photo
Chris Stapleton to Release New Album 'HIGHER' in November

Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Across its 14 songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility. In advance of the release, the album’s first single, “White Horse,” written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson, is out now. Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN