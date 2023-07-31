DJ Khaled & SNIPES Officially Open We The Best x SNIPES Store in Miami

SNIPES, the global sneaker and streetwear retailer with 750 stores across Europe and the US, and Grammy-award winning music mogul DJ Khaled, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of the We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in Miami. This innovative retail destination, set to open its doors on August 3, is poised to usher Miami to the forefront of sneaker & streetwear culture while embodying SNIPES' commitment to the communities they serve. There will be a VIP reception hosted by DJ Khaled on August 2.

The We The Best x SNIPES store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, combining the essence of South Florida's vibrant sneaker and streetwear culture with the latest SNIPES apparel and exclusive co-branded merchandise. Spearheading this groundbreaking collaboration is SNIPES CEO Sven Voth, alongside the visionary music producer and artist, DJ Khaled, who also serves as the brand’s Chief Creative Officer of SNIPES.

Housed in the heart of Collins Ave, the 6,105 square foot store is a testament to DJ Khaled's dedication to push Miami’s culture forward. His artistic touch in designing the space interprets the gritty SNIPES store format in his signature modern, futuristic, and design-centric way. The result is a unique blend that captures the vibrant energy of Miami’s sneaker and streetwear culture.

Notably, DJ Khaled's new office is integrated into the store, demonstrating his personal investment in the project. Besides spacious meeting and sitting areas, his office includes a fully equipped recording studio, a unique feature that showcases DJ Khaled and SNIPES’ commitment to nurturing local talent. Aspiring artists in Miami will have the opportunity to record their tracks within the store and have them sent directly to their devices, amplifying Miami's creative spirit.

“I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best x SNIPES store in the heart of Miami Beach,” said DJ Khaled. “To be able to bring a concept store like this to the city is truly remarkable and will uplift the community. I’ve always had a deep love and connection to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion which is the core essence of this new retail store. The community will now have a place not only to come and shop some of the latest brands, but to also have a unique shopping experience like no other.”

Miami is the perfect backdrop for the We The Best x SNIPES store, drawing inspiration from the city's distinctive culture, vibrant energy, and strong sense of community. In this iconic location, SNIPES reaffirms its mission to make a positive impact on local residents.

Beyond its renowned streetwear offerings, SNIPES' ethos embraces a broader vision focused on empowering and uplifting communities not just locally but also across the globe. The store's presence in Miami symbolizes a fusion of creativity and inclusivity, promising to connect with the city's dynamic spirit and cultural diversity.

"We are thrilled to officially open the doors of the We The Best x SNIPES store in Miami," says Jim Bojko, SNIPES USA President. "This marks an exciting chapter for us as we deepen our connection to the vibrant Miami community. Our commitment to positively impact the city goes beyond streetwear and fashion; it's about uplifting the communities we serve by fostering organic and long-lasting outreach programs such as the upcoming basketball court remodel in Brownsville. With DJ Khaled's vision and our resources, we look forward to creating more such unique experiences that resonate deeply with the Miami community, and we are honored to be a part of this dynamic city's cultural fabric."

The grand opening celebration on August 3, hosted by DJ Khaled, will be a momentous occasion for the Miami community. The festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community giveaways, and special appearances by notable celebrity guests and tastemakers, solidifying the store's significance as a cultural landmark in the vibrant city.

The We The Best x SNIPES will host a VIP reception on August 2, 7:30 p.m. EST and the store officially opens its doors on August 3, 2 p.m. EST at 673 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139.

About DJ Khaled:

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You’ve heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House.

He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the 9x multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 “I’m The One” [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], 6x multi-platinum “Wild Thoughts” [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], double platinum “No Brainer” [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. His 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts.

Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the “#1 Most-Streamed Record” upon release. To date, he has moved over 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams. The latter propelled his 2021 album, Khaled Khaled which boasts the 3x multi-platinum anthem “Every Chance That I Get” [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk].

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled.

Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears the name—God Did, making it his fourth number #1 album to debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart. With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, DJ Khaled continues to soar and inspire. GOD DID!

About SNIPES:

As the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer in the US and Europe, SNIPES offers products from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and New Balance through its 700 global stores and digital properties. SNIPES works with local community partners as well as international brands and personalities such as its Chief Creative Officer DJ Khaled to support, empower, and celebrate street culture.

Photo Credit: Jamie Crawford-Walker