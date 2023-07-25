DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday

DJ Cassidy celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with fifty New York n﻿ative icons of Hip Hop’s Golden Era, who took the stage at a historic sold out concert this past Friday, at the legendary Radio City Music Hall.

The epic three-hour event featured the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, KRS-One, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Sugarhill Gang, EPMD, Nice ‘N Smooth, Roxanne Shante, Monie Love, Treach of Naughty By Nature, and dozens more, who played to a full house of enthused fans of all ages, who sang along to every word of every song all night.

What began as a show in DJ Cassidy’s living room transitioned to a viral sensation, a beloved televised primetime series on BET, and ultimately, a must-see live experience in partnership with the Black Promoter’s Collective.

This past Friday represents the second installment of the concert series, the third of which Cassidy just announced to take place in on Saturday, September 2nd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta featuring Akon, Fat Joe, Jagged Edge, Keyshia Cole, Method Man & Redman, Remy Ma, Shaggy, The Lox, and special surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now.

About DJ Cassidy

DJ Cassidy’s career is the culmination of a lifetime of deejaying around the world. He tours the globe twelve months a year, electrifying audiences with an infectious showmanship and a musical palette so broad, he relates to everyone within his reach. DJ Cassidy has been at the nexus of culture for well over half his living years as the definitive deejay of music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, nightlife innovators, and world leaders.

Known for manning the turntables at parties hosted by Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and the Obamas, the revered deejay is regarded as the modern-day music renaissance man.

As he continues to seamlessly bridge generations through his globally beloved “Pass The Mic” series, DJ Cassidy is transformative in his unique ability to unite everyone, everywhere, through the spirit of celebration.