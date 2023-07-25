DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday

The concert was this past Friday, at the legendary Radio City Music Hall.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday

DJ Cassidy celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with fifty New York n﻿ative icons of Hip Hop’s Golden Era, who took the stage at a historic sold out concert this past Friday, at the legendary Radio City Music Hall.

The epic three-hour event featured the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, KRS-One, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Sugarhill Gang, EPMD, Nice ‘N Smooth, Roxanne Shante, Monie Love, Treach of Naughty By Nature, and dozens more, who played to a full house of enthused fans of all ages, who sang along to every word of every song all night. 

What began as a show in DJ Cassidy’s living room transitioned to a viral sensation, a beloved televised primetime series on BET, and ultimately, a must-see live experience in partnership with the Black Promoter’s Collective.

This past Friday represents the second installment of the concert series, the third of which Cassidy just announced to take place in on Saturday, September 2nd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta featuring Akon, Fat Joe, Jagged Edge, Keyshia Cole, Method Man & Redman, Remy Ma, Shaggy, The Lox, and special surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now.

About DJ Cassidy

DJ Cassidy’s career is the culmination of a lifetime of deejaying around the world. He tours the globe twelve months a year, electrifying audiences with an infectious showmanship and a musical palette so broad, he relates to everyone within his reach. DJ Cassidy has been at the nexus of culture for well over half his living years as the definitive deejay of music impresarios, entertainment moguls, fashion icons, nightlife innovators, and world leaders.

Known for manning the turntables at parties hosted by Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and the Obamas, the revered deejay is regarded as the modern-day music renaissance man.

As he continues to seamlessly bridge generations through his globally beloved “Pass The Mic” series, DJ Cassidy is transformative in his unique ability to unite everyone, everywhere, through the spirit of celebration.

Photo Credit: Noah Simmers


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Join Polyphia in Their Reverie of Life on the Road in New Video Photo
Video: Join Polyphia in Their 'Reverie' of Life on the Road in New Video

The captivating video shares a glimpse of the band’s adventures on tour – day and night! It follows the four-piece through their days filled with gliding on water, extravagant Gucci drip hauls, and pushups on a yacht. The lively sunny days are contrasted with cuts of the band putting on electrifying performances at their sold-out shows.

2
Bahamas Announces U.S. Fall Tour With 32 Shows in 29 Days Photo
Bahamas Announces U.S. Fall Tour With 32 Shows in 29 Days

Bahamas, a.k.a. Afie Jurvanen, has announced a fall US tour. The tour will find the award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter/guitarist performing 32 shows in 29 days, starting on September 21st in Nashville during the 2023 AmericanaFest, following Bahamas’ debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on September 20th.

3
Detroit Legend Paradime Announces New Album Period. Photo
Detroit Legend Paradime Announces New Album 'Period.'

Along with the announcement, Paradime unveils the title track accompanied by a music video directed by Brandon Damon. The first single from Paradime’s forthcoming album, “Period.' is a reminder of who the legendary rapper is over hard-hitting piano-driven Detroit production. Similar to the album, Detroit is a major theme of the single.

4
Phish Announce Shows for Flood Recovery at SPAC Photo
Phish Announce Shows for Flood Recovery at SPAC

Phish will play two special shows at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 25 and 26, 2023. The concerts will benefit Vermont and Upstate New York flood recovery efforts. Communities throughout the region were inundated earlier this month with big levels of rain and major flooding.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2
Video: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeVideo: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl ReleasesJohn Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
WICKED