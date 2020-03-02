DJ Bone and Friends Announce Lineup for the Second Room at Amsterdam Institution RADION

With the first DJ Bone and Friends event fast approaching it is time to share the lineup for the second room at Amsterdam institution RADION.

In the main room Bone will be playing alongside Laurent Garnier all night long. As the story goes they met in a club in Detroit where Bone was playing the warm up set. So impressed was Garnier by his skills he brought him to Europe for his first show outside the US at the infamous Rex Club in Paris.

In keeping with this tradition of mentoring artists, DJ Bone and Friends isn't just about bringing the biggest names from the underground to you, but also offering a platform for up and coming talent that he feels deserves the same opportunities his peers gave him early in his career. Since relocating to Amsterdam in 2016 DJ Bone has made the city his second home and this is his opportunity to shine a light on some of the city's most exciting talents.

Red Light Radio and Amsterdam native Nathan Surreal will take to the decks. Alongside him will be Mary Lake whose set at Dekmantel 2019 was one of the highlights. Fafi Abdel Nour co-founder of the LHBTQ concept HOMOOST in Groningen is also playing. While MR. Freddy & Andy will complete the line up in the second 'Cafe' room at Radion.

This rounds out the first run of DJ Bone and Friends shows taking place in 2020. With club stops in Amsterdam and Antwerp. Festival Stage Takeovers in Gwalior India and Nijmegen. The word is now out about an event series that will bring together some of the undergrounds best and most talented artists for a truly unique vibe that can only be felt on the dancefloor.

