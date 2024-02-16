DIY Music Industry Conference Scenario 2024 Slated For April In Los Angeles

The first-ever Scenario 2024, a music conference for DIY independent artists, is set to take place April 9-11 at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, presented by the Regent and Alpha Pup.

Aimed at empowering independent artists in today's music industry landscape, the one-of-a-kind event will span more than 20 workshops with panelists including industry experts from Beggars Group, Stones Throw, Kobalt, KCRW, Live Nation and more as well as members of teams for acclaimed artists like Kamasi Washington, Karen O and Tenacious D; for more info and to register, visit scenario2024.com.

Expert-led workshops will cover a wide range of topics including marketing strategies, publicity, A&R, building a fanbase, navigating distribution platforms, maximizing revenue streams and tutorials on various budgeting and project management tools.

Attendees will hear firsthand accounts from successful independent artists who have built careers on their own terms while networking with fellow artists and industry contacts; see the full schedule below. Additionally, live performances and showcases are scheduled for each evening, with additional details to come shortly.

DAY 1: APRIL 9, 2024 (ALL TIMES PACIFIC)

10:00 A.M. - Apple Music for Artists Workshop

Best practices for releasing music on Apple Music.

10:30 A.M. - DIY Publicity

Running your own publicity campaign for new releases and tours.

Panelists: Reid Kutrow (VP Sacks & Co); Lynn Tejada (Green Galactic); Daniel Gill (Forcefield PR); Arielle Lana LeJarde (Resident Advisor)

1:00 P.M. - Finding the Right Distribution Partner

What is distribution in 2024? Finding value in label services and aggregation.

Panelists: Oz McGuire (VP Symphonic); Patrick Ferrell (AudioSalad); Courtney Young (Too Lost); Kylie Everitt (Stem)

1:30 P.M. - Artist Finance 101

Accounting principles for artists; Present and explain artist business P&L; Basic planning and revenue goals.

Panelists: Earl Little; Geoff Campbell (Praxis Pioneering)

3:00 P.M. - New Release Marketing

How to maximize the moment with publicity, retail and D2C. Best practices for digital diasporas.

Panelists: Eamon Mulligan (SVP EMPIRE); Michele Ceazan-Fleischli (Like MGMT); Jason McGuire (GM Stones Throw); Jennifer Ferrer (Too Lost)

3:30 P.M. - Intellectual Property for Artists

Introduction to legal aspects of artist business, covering DIYable processes for trademark and copyright.

Panelists: Banch Abegaze (CEO Amlak Music); Sam Roseme (King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano); Richard Ginsburg (Attorney)

4:00 P.M. - Beatport Workshop

Best practices for releasing music on Beatport.

DAY 2: APRIL 10, 2024 (ALL TIMES PACIFIC)

10:00 A.M. - Bandcamp Workshop

Best practices for releasing music on Bandcamp.

10:30 A.M. - Publishing and Rights Claiming

How to maximize your revenue across sound recordings and publishing. Setting up collection for mechanicals (MLC), public performance royalties (ASCAP, BMI), neighboring rights (SX, PPL), etc.

Panelists: David Streit (BMI); Kristina Benson (Sweet On Top)

1:00 P.M. – Teambuilding

Discuss the fundamental infrastructure of an artist business (e.g., management, booking agent, label, publicist).

Moderator: Lorrie Boula (Soul Kitchen)

Panelists: Chris Taylor (CEO MNRK); Michelle Cable (Panache); Dominick Prieto (Soulection); Laurel Stearns (Primary Wave)

1:30 P.M. - Side Hustle: Auxiliary Jobs That Expand Your Music Career

How to find entry-level jobs that also add relevant skills, expand your network and develop yourself as an artist.

Panelists: St. Panther (Artist); Emily Rose (Zebulon); DJ Nobody (Low End Theory)

3:00 P.M. - Licensing to Film, T.V. and Video Games

How to get started in licensing. Preparing your pitch, and who to send your music to first.

Moderator: Jeff Rona (composer)

Panelists: Chris Lakey (SVP Kobalt); Miwa Okumura (SVP Beggars Group); Gary Calamar (Go Music); Tricia Halloran (KCRW); Dan Wilcox (KCRW)

3:30 P.M. - Managing Long-term Relationships in the Industry

Collaboration vs. Competition: Strategies of running an artist business in today's landscape (i.e., zero-sum game). Explore value propositions, conflicts of interest.

Panelists: Alejandro Cohen (dublab); DJ Noir (Juke Bounce Werk); Stephanie Morgan (MNRK)

TBD - Pioneer DJ Workshop

Demo of Rekordbox software and new AlphaTheta gear.

DAY 3: APRIL 11, 2024 (ALL TIMES PACIFIC)

10:00 A.M. - Ableton Workshop

Production workflows by Ableton certified trainer featuring Live 12 and Push 3.

10:30 A.M. - Live Show Mixing 101

How to make your live performance sound great. FOH and monitoring demo. Acoustics, gain staging, impedance, mic placement and basic EQ.

Panelists: Tristan Calder (CenterStaging Inc.); Daddy Kev (Grammy-winning engineer)

1:00 P.M. - Throwing Your Own Show

Discuss the importance of venue choice, marketing, and curating support acts.

Panelists: Matthewdavid (Leaving Records); Kumi James (Hoodrave); T.J. Petracca (Emo Nite); Bianca Oblivion (Warp Mode); Mapamota (Direct Drive)

1:30 P.M. - Negotiating Stakes

What's a fair deal? Discuss and explain recording and publisher agreements from the perspectives of the artist, label and management.

Panelists: Danny Johnson (VP Little Empire); Brigitte Wright (The Assembly)

2:30 P.M. - Creating a Dynamic Visual Live Show

How to create dynamic visuals to accompany your live music performance. Discuss the use of costumes, stage props, lighting, and video projections.

Panelists: Geneva Jacuzzi (Artist)

3:00 P.M. - DIY A&R

You are the A&R. The creative buck stops here. How to create project plans and make meaningful A&R decisions.

Panelists: Maral Mahmoudi (Ninja Tune); Jack Sills (Stones Throw); Chris Douridas (KCRW)

4:00 P.M. - Tour Booking and Marketing

How to book and advertise your own tour.

Panelists: Mitchell Frank (Live Nation); Coco Fernandez (TBA Agency); Domenico DeCaro (Nettwerk); Sal Moreno (Gasolina)