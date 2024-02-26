DIIV Announce Tour & Share Live Video Feat. Fred Durst

DIIV —Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith—will release their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, on May 24th.
DIIV —Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith—will release their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, on May 24th via Fantasy Records.
Today the band announce a North American tour in support of the record. Pre-sales will begin tomorrow, Feb 27, at 10 am locally, with general on-sale starting on Friday at 10 am locally. See below to find a show near you, and grab your tickets HERE.
Amid swirling rumors of a televised performance on a famed live show, the band has revealed the never-before-seen “Brown Paper Bag” performance featuring Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst. Watch it now HERE.
6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace
6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre
7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
7/16 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National
7/19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground
7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale
8/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
