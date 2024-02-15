DIIV Announce New Album 'Frog In Boiling Water' & Share First Single

DIIV —Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith—will release their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water. Produced by Chris Coady and set for release on May 24th via Fantasy Records, Frog In Boiling Water was a four-year process that nearly broke the band before the album was completed.

With an aim to push their sound, make a record that challenged them, and treat the band as a democracy for the first time, DIIV began an ambitious journey, both individually and collectively. This journey left their relationships with one another fraying, with the many complex dynamics of family, friendship and finances entangled, coupled with suspicions, resentments, bruised egos and anxious questions.

They ultimately found their way through, and the result is 10 songs that mine a new lyrical and musical depth, those two halves mirroring one another inside a reflective and immersive whole. It is a mesmeric testament to enduring, to envisioning anything else on the other side while you remain here, in the slowly heating water of right now.

Frog in Boiling Water, both the title and the themes of the record, reference “The Boiling Frog” in Daniel Quinn's The Story of B. The band explains, “If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.”

“We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we've maybe come to accept as normal.That's the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”

Alongside the announcement of Frog in Boiling Water, DIIV shares the album's lead single “Brown Paper Bag” today. “Brown Paper Bag” funnels dejection and angst into an exquisite intersection of dream-pop and post-rock, a wispy tune stretching from a steely foundation. Listen to the song now HERE.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez