DGTL to Host Online Festival, DIGITAL DGTL

These are tough times for festival lovers, artists, DJs and organizations. Just as DGTL was set to kick off the festival season, everything collapsed. Based on the motto "we're in this together" and out of pure love for house music, DGTL has organized an online alternative in record time. Spread over multiple digital stages, DGTL will host the world's largest online festival; DIGITAL DGTL on April 11 and 12. Over two days anyone watching will be able to transform their living room into a festival area and at the same time maintain that all important "social distance". The organization would like to underline the fact that online visitors to DIGITAL DGTL will experience the festival from their quarantined homes and save their dance with friends for DGTL 2021.

With the digital festival, DGTL makes a virtue of necessity and still makes history, albeit in a different way. For two days, sets are streamed from, among others:

Adriatique | Afra | Ana Lilia | Deniro | Jasper Wolff | JEANS | JP Enfant | Julianna | KI/KI | KiNK | Kléo | Luuk van Dijk | Mary Lake | Mella Dee | Mind Against | Nicky Elisabeth | Nicolas Lutz | Ø [Phase] | Pascal Benjamin | Patrice Bäumel | Perdu | Pieter Jansen | Prunk| Tom Trago | Worakls | Working Titles

As befits a real festival, several stages are streamed simultaneously. In collaboration with video streaming partners NOMOBO and Absolut, DGTL allows visitors to switch between the various streams via digital.dgtl.nl. DGTL has approached their digital edition with as much attention to detail as they do their real festival, creating unique live content during the festival days, producing daily recaps and offering fans pre-event messages, Revolution talks and Q&As about sustainability throughout the weekend.

DGTL is already preparing for a full comeback in 2021 but this can only happen if the industry is healthy and this pandemic is brought under control worldwide. This is why DGTL calls on all fans and viewers to make a donation to hospital Erasmus MC during the online edition to develop a vaccine and medicines to fight the virus. #KeepDistanceStayDGTL

DIGITAL DGTL

11 & 12 April 2020

live via http://digital.dgtl.nl

#KeepDistanceStayDGTL





