DEVORA Shares New Track 'Not Dead Yet' & Announces Signing To Tiger Tone Records

Today Tiger Tone Records (the brand new label started by Grammy-nominated producer and mixer Tony Hoffer) is introducing the newest artist to their roster, DEVORA, who shares her rambunctiously-alluring debut track "Not Dead Yet" as well as a captivating video directed by actress Leven Rambin that emanates glamour and desert-tinged grit. Watch and listen below!

Speaking on the track DEVORA comments:

"As a lover of all things dark, I embrace those parts of me while now simultaneously celebrating being alive and present. This song commemorates the ups and downs of life while celebrating the moments that we have today, if only for today. It's a salute to going your own way in life and carving your own lane undaunted-- observing one's uniqueness, honoring yourself and embracing the crazy ride along the way. This song is a salute to outlaws everywhere."

Video director Leven Rambin adds: "I love working with Devora...from the moment we met, our creative visions collided in such a cool way, we just spoke the same language. Her darker, meaningful, thoughtful lyrics and imagery really inspired me to create an original aesthetic for her that we like to call "Goth Western Pamela Anderson meets Mars Attacks." I wanted to give Devora her own spin on Natural Born Killers; Not Dead Yet to me was an alternative world where Mallory Knox strikes out on her own, mixed with some David Lynch rock star dreaminess"

A desperado of modern culture, DEVORA, bridges outlaw country melodies with dark pop hooks drawing you into to her surrealist Western world.

Raised in the desert of Arizona, DEVORA draws her inspiration from her roots, growing up around desert creatures in a western town, experiencing the sinister lawless side of desert life, and the characters she's met along the way. In her modern goth-western vignettes she conjures images of ghost towns, dark rodeos, the haunted desert, abandoned motel rooms, skylines on fire, the open road and reckless tales of love and loss in a modern wild west.

A rebel at heart, DEVORA has always taken the road less traveled and her reputation precedes her. Singing and writing since she was a small child, music comes second nature to her, as she was continuously writing short stories and poetry while growing up in a small desert town. Eventually she began to draw on the stories, encounters, strange themes and adventures occurring in her life by turning them into songs.

Coining the genre, "Outlaw pop", DEVORA weaves visual soundscapes from a moody surrealist wild-West dream world. Tales of eerie backroad encounters, route 66, neon-laden casinos, Silver City sunsets and midnight bandits are all intricately enmeshed with strong visceral imagery and cinematic scenes straight out of the 'dark side' of the American southwest. Owning the road as her home, DEVORA's fierce femme fatale spirit trailblazers the way for a new frontier in contemporary culture.

DEVORA is not just music, but also an ethos of the Wild West re-imagined in 2020. It's not her story, but all of our stories, to choose and be immersed in your own adventure; to harness your own inner outlaw. Her latest release "Not Dead Yet" celebrates life in the fast lane while marking the beginnings of a wild expedition ahead and the spiritedness of riding off into a pitch-black sunset.

As DEVORA concludes: "Not Dead Yet" embraces the unadulterated sentiment of hitting the road and going your own way fearlessly."

Purchase or stream "Not Dead Yet" HERE.

