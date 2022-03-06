DESTRUCTO Drops New Single and Reveals Upcoming Tour

Over the last several months, American electronic music producer, DJ and tastemaker DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) has been entertaining listeners with a varied but unique body of new work ranging from a remix of Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene" to dancefloor cut "Distorted Reality" with Brazil's DJ Glen. Today, March 4 DESTRUCTO releases a fresh future funk bop, "F with Me (feat. Chromeo & Tima Dee)." Listen to the single here.

On "F with Me," California's new golden girl Tima Dee flexes as DESTRUCTO builds a catchy party-vibe beat and infectious melody around her. Though longtime friends-Chromeo had performed at many of DESTRUCTO's previous events over the years from HARD to HOLY SHIP!-this marks the first time DESTRUCTO and Chromeo have joined forces on a single. Its funk and bounce with Chromeo hot on the talk box that makes it a jam to be reckoned with.

Alongside the release of "F with Me," DESTRUCTO has announced he will tour this spring with a handful of dates throughout the U.S. set for this May, June and July with support from Nostalgix, Mary Droppinz and his "Distorted Reality" collaborator, Brazil's DJ Glen on select dates.

F with Me 2022 tour dates:

Friday, May 13 - Chicago, IL - Sound-Bar (O)

Saturday, May 14 - Detroit, MI - Leland City Club (*)

Sunday, May 15 - Houston, TX - Clé Dayclub (*)

Friday, May 20 - Charlotte, NC - SERJ (O)

Saturday, May 21 -Washington, DC - Flash Rooftop (O)

Friday, June 10 - Seattle, WA - Kremwerk (^)

Saturday, June 11 - San Diego, CA - Bloom Nightclub

Friday, June 17 - Tempe, AZ - Sunbar (^)

Saturday, June 18 - Denver, CO - Vinyl Rooftop

Friday, June 24 - Edmonton, AB - Boomfest After Party

Saturday, June 25 - Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Nightclub (^)

Saturday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Sound Nightclub

Monday, July 4 - TBA

Friday, July 8 - Boston, MA - Mariel Underground (*)

Saturday, July 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Rooftop (*)

Friday, July 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Electric Playhouse (O)

Saturday, July 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Discopussy (O)

Saturday, July 30 - Portland, OR - 45 East (*)

Key: (O) - DJ Glen, (*) - Nostalgix, (^) - Mary Droppinz

About DESTRUCTO:

Since 2011, DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) has dominated the dance floor on his own terms. He went from the acclaimed Technology EP (2012) and Higher EP (2013) to high profile remixes for artists as diverse as Depeche Mode, Giorgio Moroder, Major Lazer, Rob Zombie, Digitalism and more. 2014 saw the precision-guided producer in the realm of g-house (where rap melds with house music) introduce his singular solo style with the West Coast EP, boasting collaborations with YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Problem, Too $hort, Warren G and Kurupt. Along the way, he's touched down for shows everywhere from Australia and Fiji to Tokyo and Ibiza in addition to crisscrossing the country on alongside the likes of D.R.A.M., E-40, iLoveMakonnen, Anna Lunoe, Wax Motif, REZZ, Felix Da Housecat and more.

Released in early 2017, the RENEGADE EP featured collaborations with E-40 and Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign & iLoveMakonnen, Pusha T & Starrah, Problem and Freddie Gibbs. Latest releases "F*cking s Up" featuring Busta Rhymes, "Boom" featuring Problem, "Bassface" (with remixes by DJ Koos, Golf Clap and Dillon Nathaniel), "Loaded" featuring Yo Gotti (with new remixes by Walker & Royce and SQWAD), "Shots To the Dome" with Gerry Gonza and "You're The One for Me" with TroyBoi are out now, with Chris Lake x DESTRUCTO's "Y.O.D.O." out on Lake's Black Book label. Most recently DESTRUCTO was tapped by Dolly Parton to officially remix her legendary song "Jolene."

In addition to being a music producer and DJ, Richard is also a notable tastemaker in electronic music as a record label executive and festival founder. Having been handpicked by legendary producer Rick Rubin to handle A&R duties for the electronic music division at Def American Recordings and as a recording artist and producer/DJ himself, under the moniker DESTRUCTO, Richards knows firsthand how to identify and nurture new and developing talent. Richards launched the very first Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in 1991, HARD Events festival in 2007 and music cruise HOLY SHIP! in 2012.

These events helped launch the careers of many artists including Diplo, Steve Aoki and Skrillex. After much success he sold a majority stake of his company Hard Events to Live Nation in 2012. In 2017, he joined LiveStyle where he launched in 2018 All My Friends music festival and the FriendShip music cruise, two properties that went on to become staples in the live events scene. He has been included on the "50 Most Important People in EDM" list by Rolling Stone twice and featured on Billboard's annual Dance Power Players list of DJs and execs for multiple years.

Follow DESTRUCTO:

Web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram