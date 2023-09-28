DEAR DEAR Shares New Single 'Technicolor'

Dear Dear, the artist project of singer-songwriter, poet, and fashion designer Chase Cohl, has today shared her newest single “Technicolor,” the latest tease of her forthcoming debut, death of a fairytale, out October 13th.

The prolific multi-hyphenate enchants listeners and ushers them back in time with “Technicolor” which features ‘60s-style production with its layered harmonies and soulful vocals. “This song is really about self-love,” explains Dear Dear. “It’s about the very wonderful realization that you can fill your own cup.”

Co-written and co-produced with Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart), “Technicolor” is Dear Dear’s most inspired track yet.

“Technicolor” follows the release of her soul-infused “Natural” which Paste called “a brilliant first chapter of an album that’s destined to dazzle,” and “A Woman’s Fault,” which Flaunt praised as embodying the "new wave of feminist anthems.”

Dear Dear will play a couple of East Coast shows this fall supporting Allie Buckley and will head to Austin Texas for a show with Tame Impala’s Cam Avery. See the list of tour dates below and stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/02 - Accord, NY - Westwind Orchard

9/26 - New York, NY - Baby’s All Right (w/ Allie Buckley)

9/29 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd (w/ Allie Buckely)

Photo Credit: Kristin Gallegos