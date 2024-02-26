DDG Releases New Single 'Going to the Top'

Multi-platinum rap star DDG arrives today with an aspirational new single, “Going To The Top.”

The song represents DDG's first release of the new year, and a mission statement of sorts for what's to come from the Michigan native as he ramps up what will make for a triumphant 2024. Watch the official music video, directed by BenMarc, below.

“I'm doing sh*t that they said that I couldn't / I'm going on a vacation I book it,” raps DDG as the flutes and 808s crash in on his Yung Flavour-produced new single. The record effortlessly plays to DDG's strengths, giving the braggadocio specialist a mesmerizing melody with which to weave his tales of bravado and luxury.

“Going To The Top” follows DDG's December single, the Hitmaka-produced “She Don't Play,” which wrapped a busy 2023 for the young multi-hyphenate.

DDG has blazed an impressive trail for himself since his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which landed him his first RIAA Gold-certified record, “Arguments.” He's remained consistent and staunch relevant throughout the 2020s, picking up another Gold record, “Hood Melody,” which includes an assist from Youngboy Never Broke Again, and achieving double-Platinum status with his ubiquitous “Moonwalking In Calabasas” in 2020, which became his first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

His 2022 album It's Not Me, It's You leveled up DDG even further, incorporating the artist's most personal reflection to-date, and included singles “9 Lives” ft. Polo G and NLE Choppa, “Bulletproof Maybach” ft. Offset, “Love Myself” ft. Kevin Gates, and the hit “Elon Musk” ft Gunna.

DDG has amassed over one billion total streams, been named to XXL's prestigious Freshman Class Cover (2021) and acknowledged by Forbes' legendary “30 Under 30” list as one of culture's brightest future minds. His latest success, “I'm Geekin” off his Maybe It's Me… project, has been streamed over 100 million times and has spurred over two million “creates” on TikTok. And between performing as Gunna's opening act in New York and Los Angeles and opening for Lil Wayne in Tennessee at the end of 2023, DDG's own superstardom looks to be drawing nearer and nearer.

DDG is poised to hit new heights in 2024 with the release of more new music on the horizon. Watch this space for more information, coming soon.