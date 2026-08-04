RIDE LONESOME to Become Beck's First New Album in Capitol's DSS Series

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Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series will release Beck's new album RIDE LONESOME, marking the first all-new studio recording to join the premium audiophile vinyl collection. Available September 18 via Capitol Records, the album is Beck's second entry in the series, following the DSS edition of his GRAMMY Award-winning MORNING PHASE. The album is currently available for pre-order.

The Definitive Sound Series edition of Ride Lonesome was mastered for vinyl by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering from 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution original vinyl files and pressed on Neotech VR900-D2 180g high-definition vinyl at Record Technology, Inc. Utilizing the state-of-the-art One Step process, which eliminates multiple plating stages, the edition has been meticulously produced to preserve the album's expansive sonic landscapes, intricate textures, and dynamic range with exceptional clarity, depth, and presence.

Limited to 3,000 numbered copies, each DSS edition is housed in a custom-designed slipcase featuring the original album artwork, a premium heavyweight tip-on jacket, and a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and press chain.

Ride Lonesome is Beck's long-awaited first collection of all-new material since 2019's Hyperspace and finds the ever-evolving artist turning toward terrain that feels both new and familiar. Produced by Beck and mixed by longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, the album evokes the beautiful, haunting sonic landscapes of 2015 GRAMMY Album of the Year winner Morning Phase and its spiritual predecessor, the 2002 classic Sea Change, with multiple musicians from those milestone recordings returning for the new album.

With Ride Lonesome, Beck becomes one of the few artists represented by multiple releases in the Definitive Sound Series. His acclaimed Morning Phase was previously selected for the series, making the arrival of Ride Lonesome a natural continuation: from an album whose immersive production has made it a modern audiophile favorite to a new recording receiving the premium One Step treatment from its initial release.

The Definitive Sound Series was created to present exceptional recordings with the highest standards of vinyl craftsmanship, setting the benchmark for modern audiophile vinyl. Sourced from the best available masters and manufactured using the meticulous One Step process, each release preserves extraordinary details while delivering unmatched fidelity and craftmanship.

Previous Definitive Sounds Series (DSS) titles include The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds, Beck's Morning Phase, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, R.E.M's Chronic Town / Murmur (sold-out), Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, Hole's Live Though This, A Perfect Circle's Thirteenth Step, Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song, A Perfect Circle's Mer de Noms, and blink-182's Enema of the State.

All DSS releases are initially exclusive to shop.capitolmusic.com and Interscope.com.

RIDE LONESOME is Beck's first collection of new material since HYPERSPACE, produced by Beck and mixed by longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, with musicians from MORNING PHASE and SEA CHANGE returning for the sessions. The Definitive Sound Series edition, limited to 3,000 numbered copies, was mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering and pressed using the One Step vinyl process at Record Technology, Inc.

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