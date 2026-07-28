CHEEKFACE Releases New Album PODIUM Out Today

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CHEEKFACE has released its new album PODIUM, adding another entry to a catalog that has drawn comparisons to acts such as BECK, TALKING HEADS, and CAKE. The release arrives as the latest output from the band, whose music has been described by listeners as a means of processing the current cultural and political moment.

QUIRKY LOS ANGELES INDIE ROCK TRIO CHEEKFACE RELEASE THEIR SIXTH STUDIO ALBUM, PODIUM

'THERE IS A GOD' MUSIC VIDEO OUT TODAY

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR KICKS OFF NEXT MONTH

TOURING THE UK IN NOVEMBER WITH EMPEROR X and PLAYBOY MANBABY

RIYL: BECK, CAKE, THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS, JEFF ROSENSTOCK

TRACKLIST

Hostile Street There Is A God Peanut Butter Prawns The Weather MFT Rent Is Down Black Site No Fly Zone I Don't Work Here EBT Discrete U Can't Do It I Decline

Cheekface has taken the Podium, and they're not giving it back. Out today, the sixth album from the quirky Los Angeles indie rock trio is a Trump 2 era record that directly and indirectly addresses the sick and absurd state of America in 2026 – along with the hazards of being a well-meaning weirdo in the midst of it all.

Photo Credit: Mallory Turner



Photo Credit: Mallory Turner

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