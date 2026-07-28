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CHEEKFACE Releases New Album PODIUM Out Today

The band's sound has been compared to acts including Beck, Talking Heads, and Cake.

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CHEEKFACE Releases New Album PODIUM Out Today

CHEEKFACE has released its new album PODIUM, adding another entry to a catalog that has drawn comparisons to acts such as BECK, TALKING HEADS, and CAKE. The release arrives as the latest output from the band, whose music has been described by listeners as a means of processing the current cultural and political moment.

QUIRKY LOS ANGELES INDIE ROCK TRIO CHEEKFACE RELEASE THEIR SIXTH STUDIO ALBUM, PODIUM

'THERE IS A GOD' MUSIC VIDEO OUT TODAY

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR KICKS OFF NEXT MONTH

TOURING THE UK IN NOVEMBER WITH EMPEROR X and PLAYBOY MANBABY

RIYL: BECK, CAKE, THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS, JEFF ROSENSTOCK

TRACKLIST

  1. Hostile Street
  2. There Is A God
  3. Peanut Butter Prawns
  4. The Weather
  5. MFT
  6. Rent Is Down
  7. Black Site
  8. No Fly Zone
  9. I Don't Work Here
  10. EBT
  11. Discrete
  12. U Can't Do It
  13. I Decline

Cheekface has taken the Podium, and they're not giving it back. Out today, the sixth album from the quirky Los Angeles indie rock trio is a Trump 2 era record that directly and indirectly addresses the sick and absurd state of America in 2026 – along with the hazards of being a well-meaning weirdo in the midst of it all.

Photo Credit: Mallory Turner


Photo Credit: Mallory Turner
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