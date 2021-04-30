DAYA Announces THE DIFFERENCE EP & Shares New Single

Twenty-two year old musician, songwriter, LGBTQIA+ rights advocate and GRAMMY award-winner Daya has announced her new EP entitled The Difference today. Including her hit single "Bad Girl," which is currently climbing the pop radio charts and sits at #25 on the U.S. Top 40.

The Difference also features a new song "Montana," which is out today. While "Bad Girl" is the first song where Daya has addressed her queerness in her lyrics, the stripped-back and slow-burning "Montana" takes it a step further. "'Montana' is about the fantasy of getting away from L.A. and retreating to a place where I could live a simpler life with the person I love," says Daya. "It's wondering what our relationship would be like without all the noise and pressure and distractions, and dreaming how good that would be for us."

Daya - a.k.a. the moniker of Grace Tandon, in a nod to her Indian heritage as Daya is the Hindi translation of her first name - will release The Difference EP on May 14th via AWAL/Sandlot & Kasher Records just in time for June Pride Month. "I want to do whatever I can to normalize queer relationships and queer stories, and help lesser-known queer artists get more visibility in the mainstream," says Daya, who has performed at countless Pride events, and works with GLAAD and the Trevor Project. "When I came out I was lucky enough to have really supportive family and friends around me, and now I want to help move the needle for anyone who maybe doesn't have it as easy as I did."

Following her remarkable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Daya will perform a live stream concert tonight, April 30th at 8 PM GMT and 5 PM PT. Tune in for a sneak peek at what's to come on The Difference EP.

