DAY6 Make Comeback With First Album In 3 Years, 'Fourever'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Korean band DAY6 makes their epic return with their new album, Fourever, via JYP Entertainment/Imperial/Republic Records.

The highly anticipated album marks the group's first release since 2021's The Book of Us: Negentropy, and the end of a multi-year hiatus, during which the members completed their military service. Fourever is the group's eighth mini-album and contains seven powerful new tracks that showcase what puts DAY6 in a league of their own.

The upbeat, explosive album displays what DAY6 does best: blending pop, rock, and more through incredible melodies, captivating lyrics, and musicianship that demonstrates the true talent DAY6 possesses. The album kicks off with title track “Welcome to the Show,” which gives a nod to post-Britpop sound, and serves as a re-introduction to DAY6. Coinciding with the album, the group also released a music video for the hard-hitting track that encapsulates the message and energy of the song.

Following “Welcome to the Show,” the album transitions into “HAPPY,” which blends melodic pop-punk chords with alternative rock sounds. The following track, “The Power of Love,” combines exciting synth-pop sounds with hard rock and an infectious chorus impossible not to sing along to. “Get The Hell Out” draws inspiration from the grunge rock genre, once again demonstrating the versatility of DAY6.

Track five “Sad Ending” is a pop-punk anthem, that switches from soaring melodies to explosive guitar riffs while incorporating the great emotion the pop-punk genre is known for. The group carries that emotion into “Let me Love You,” a pop ballad that showcases the softer side of DAY6 and the songwriting prowess they possess.

The album concludes with “didn't know,” a heartfelt rock ballad containing sincere lyrics and beautiful vocals from the members. The group's bassist and vocalist, Young K, receives writing credits on each song having crafted the lyrics, with additional members, WONPIL and SUNGJIN, also receiving composition credits on the album.

About DAY6:

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, DAY6 – a four-member band consisting of SUNGJIN, Young K, WONPIL, and DOWOON – first burst onto the music scene in September 2015 with their EP The Day, which hit No.2 on Billboard's World Album Chart following its release. Since their debut, they have gone on to release a multitude of projects with songs ranging from hard rock to mellow pop ballads, exemplifying their range and musicality.

Billboard praised the group's first full-length album, 2017's SUNRISE, as one of the Greatest K-Pop Albums of the 2010's (No.14), and the project's kick-off song, "I Wait" was named one Billboard's "Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s". The group has also embarked on two world tours, playing in over 15 countries each time. After a three-year hiatus to complete their military service – DAY6 is back with their eighth mini-album, Fourever, now available on all digital and streaming platforms.