DAIS X RETROSPEKT Announce Tape Player/Cassette Collab & 'C23' Compilation

Dais Records, the LA/NYC based label representing sonically expressive, and visually dynamic artists, is proud to announce that they have teamed up with analog innovators and product-design studio, Retrospekt.

The legacy and lineage of Dais dovetails naturally with the mission statement of Retrospekt: “Reviving retro tech for a new generation.” The fruit of their first collaboration is a chic, white, rose-adorned, limited-edition release of Retrospekt's CP-81 portable cassette player containing an exclusive 19-track compilation cassette of unreleased material from the label's roster, titled C23.

Dais co-founders Gibby Miller and Ryan Martin both came of age in the cassette era and remain champions of “the sacred nature of the analog object.” The medium's customizable, affordable, and portable nature empowered generations of subcultures to document and disseminate their creations. Although the compact disc dominated much of the 1990s, tapes never went away.

Martin is adamant about the format's enduring potency: “Cassettes aren't nostalgic, they're relevant. Making a mix tape for a friend or love interest is a talismanic offering. It's a reaching out, a sharing of discovery.” For Miller, too, cassette culture was seismic; he continues to see singular strengths in the limitations of older technologies: “Having a device solely dedicated to music may seem unique to a person today, but there's also a purity in it. The ritual of hitting play. Feeling the hum of the machine. Flipping at the end of the side. Tapes changed everything for me.”

Retrospekt co-founders Adam and Kori Fuerst share a similar ethos. Although they initially started the company refurbishing vintage cameras, it has since expanded into tape players, radios, headphones, typewriters, Game Boys and beyond. Their passion for physicality, aesthetics and direct connection mirrors that of Miller and Martin: “These vintage machines aren't obsolete – they still provide pleasure and enjoyment,” says Adam. “More and more people today realize this, and they want to have an organic, intentional experience without their metadata being tracked by some corporation.”

Dais in-house creative designer Nathaniel Young reimagined the CP-81's standard presentation for both player and packaging. The white Dais edition of the cassette player comes packaged in a white box with black text, plus a set of white Dais headphones and the C23 compilation tape.

The device features all of the core cassette player functions, Play, Fast-Forward, Rewind, Record and is packaged with adjustable Dais headphones. The Dais x Retrospekt tape player is limited to 1000 units - tape is not sold separately and will be in stores just in time for the holidays, December 8, 2023.

Features Include:

Play, fast-forward, rewind, record

Microphone jack

Headphones jack

Type-C USB power supply

Battery operable

Contents Include:

Portable cassette player

C23 Cassette Tape

2x AA batteries

Dais adjustable headphones

User guide

The compilation title C23 alludes to the catalog number (DAIS223), the current year, and is a nod to the iconic UK indie tape collection C86, famously included with a 1986 issue of New Musical Express (NME). C23 includes unheard tracks from High Vis, High-Functioning Flesh, RIKI, Private World, Helm, Tor Lundvall, CoH, AURAGRAPH, ADULT., Drew McDowall, SRSQ, Cold Gawd, remixes from SPICE and Cold Showers plus demos from Body of Light, Choir Boy, VR Sex and Xeno & Oaklander. See below for a full track listing.

In celebration of the collaboration, Dais and Retrospekt have released an official C23 sampler which includes new music from High Vis, RIKI and Drew McDowall. The compilation will also be made available across all digital platforms on December 8. Pre-save it here.

C23 Tape + Digital Compilation Track List:

SIDE A:

High Vis - Forgot To Grow

High-Functioning Flesh - Down To Sense

Riki - SAS (For Those Who Speak And Spake)

Private World - Through The Distance

Body of Light - Out of Season (Demo Instrumental)

Helm - Evil Ceramics

Choir Boy - Happy to Be Bad With You (Demo)

Tor Lundvall - Black Fly Day

CoH - Vow a Vow

SPICE - I Don't Want To Die In NY (Remix)

SIDE B:

VR SEX - Runway Runaway (Demo)

Xeno & Oaklander - Hoplite (Demo)

Tempers - Camino Del Sol (Antena Cover)

Cold Showers - Sliver (Inner City Remix)

AURAGRAPH - No Control

ADULT. - Few Warnings Are Important (2003)

Drew McDowall - Animals Will Sing

SRSQ - Phantasmata

Cold Gawd - Gin (At The Mountain)

About Dais Records: Founded by long-time friends Gibby Miller and Ryan Martin in 2007, Dais Records has grown into a thriving, versatile institution, as innovative as it is influential. The label champions a diverse and dynamic cross-section of sounds, spanning post-punk, synth-pop, alternative rock, experimental techno, psychedelic noise, shoegaze, darkwave, ambient, industrial, and various indefinable shades between.

Now in its 16th year, Dais continues to gather momentum and widen its vision, tracing veins between young and old, past and future. Their discography reads like a highlight reel of moody modern punk, alternative, and electronic auteurs mixed with the best of the experimental legends, threading rich musical origins with contemporary, cutting-edge artists. True to its name, Dais acts as a raised platform, lifting artists of vision to a higher vantage point.

About Retrospekt: Retrospekt is a highly-specialized workshop and product design studio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin committed to the exploration, restoration and curation of retro technology. They started their foray into the world of retro tech by supplying Polaroid with refurbished and restored vintage instant cameras and now offer a full line of vintage camera models in addition to developing official Polaroid camera collaborations with both national and international brands, such as Mattel, Sanrio and FENDI.

Since 2008, they have pursued vintage electronics and the delight of analog technology, breathing new life into cameras, portable cassette players, classic gaming consoles and other retro tech oddities. Over the last decade, their team has saved over 300,000 devices with a comprehensive refurbishment process that faithfully restores each item to perform like it did the day it was originally manufactured.



In an increasingly fast-paced world, it can be easy for digital convenience to become digital overload. Retrospekt hopes the items they offer will provide people an opportunity to slow down, step back and enjoy a more tactile and intentional experience.

This collaboration was made possible by bighouse, a Los Angeles-based brand specializing in unique products and collaborations, experiences and partnerships. For more info, please contact Another Side's Bailey Sattler.