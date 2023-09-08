DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'

Austin, TX noise-pop band DAIISTAR (pronounced "Day-Star") release their debut full-length album, Good Time, on Fuzz Club Records - you can purchase the vinyl HERE. Levitation is also offering their own colored vinyl variant which is available HERE.

"Sometimes I’ll be working on a song for weeks, other times I pick up the guitar and write nothing, but the songs that seem to emerge out of thin air always end up being my favorite. Parallel came to me instantly and has become one of the tracks I feel most connected to on the album. It’s a love song contrasted with fuzzed out guitar and driving rhythm. It’s about those days we find ourselves gliding effortlessly through time as two lives in unison and we can’t help but think “how is this real."" -Alex

Made up of Alex Capistran, Nick Cornetti (drums), Misti Hamrick (bass) and Derek Strahan (keys), DAIISTAR formed in the spring of 2020. Creating a narcotic blend of noise and melody, the band takes their inspiration from the neo-psychedelic era of the 80s and 90s and pulls it into the future with modulating synthesizers, heavy guitars, bouncing bass lines, and spiraling hooks. Their debut studio album, Good Time, was produced by Alex Maas of The Black Angels and engineered by James Petralli of White Denim.

"To us these songs were a glimmer of light," Capistran recalls: “Starting a band at the peak of the pandemic to some might seem ill timed, but to us it was a way to escape for a moment. There was something to look forward to and we kept our heads in the future. These songs guided us through some dark times and hopefully they can do the same for you. GOOD TIME is here!"

TOUR DATES

Sep 23 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas (Album Release Show)***
Sep 24 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger (Album Release Show)***
Oct 6 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater*
Oct 7 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole*
Oct 8 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's*
Oct 9 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park*
Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether (Daze In The City)*
Oct 11 Pomona, CA - The Glass House (Daze In The City)*
Oct 12 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room (Daze In The City)**
Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether (Daze In The City)**
Nov 3 & 4 - Seattle, WA - Seattle Freakout Fest

* = w/ The Black Angels and The Dandy Warhols
** = w/ Ulrika Spacek and Holy Wave
*** = w/ Night Beats



