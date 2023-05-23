DAIISTAR Covers the Classic Primal Scream Track 'Burning Wheel'

The band will release its debut LP this fall on Fuzz Club Records.

By:
Austin band DAIISTAR are sharing the B-side of their debut single "Tracemaker," a cover of the 1997 Primal Scream classic "Burning Wheel." The single was released on lathe cut vinyl in an extremely limited edition and sold at the band's shows (and it's now sold out). This is the first time the track has been made available digitally. The band will release its debut LP this fall on Fuzz Club Records.

“We drove out to Bastrop TX, ate good food, had a couple margaritas, and recorded this version of 'Burning Wheel.' I loved the song the moment I saw Primal Scream perform it on Later with Jools Holland and knew we had to cover it. We had an exceptionally good time recording it and I hope Bobby Gillespie hears it someday.” -Alex / DAIISTAR

DAIISTAR is a noise-pop / shoegaze band formed in Austin, Texas in the spring of 2020. The band takes their inspiration from the neo-psychedelic era of the 80s and 90s (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spacemen 3, early Primal Scream) and pulls it into the future with modulating synthesizers, heavy guitars, bouncing bass lines, and spiraling hooks, creating a narcotic blend of noise and melody.

DAIISTAR recently recorded their first studio album produced by Alex Maas of The Black Angels and engineered by James Petralli of White Denim, "Tracemaker" is their debut single from the album which is also available as a lathe cut single with a cover of Primal Scream's "Burning Wheel" on the b-side.



