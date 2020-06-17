Cypress Hill to Perform Virtual 360 Livestream This Friday

Hip hop royalty Cypress Hill will perform live to fans around the world this Friday evening on MelodyVR. Synonymous with huge nights out and big nights in, this is an opportunity to witness the group up close and like never before.

Cypress Hill's Live from LA show will be free to view via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. Through MelodyVR's world-class camera and production technology, viewers will be transported to the state-of-the-art studio space to experience the exclusive 360° performance, and virtually stand next to Cypress Hill while watching the story of the band told on bespoke video walls.

One of hip hop's biggest acts ever, Cypress Hill soundtracked a generation and continue to inspire artists and audiences alike. They have sold more than 20 million albums thanks to their masterful teaming of powerful lyrics and production. Their Live from LA performance is their first since the stay at home order was issued in early March, when the band was about to embark on a world tour.

Cypress Hill say: "When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show. Partnering with MelodyVR for Live from LA allowed us to do just that."

Cypress Hill's Live from LA 360° appearance is a typically innovative move from the band. When they broke onto the scene in 1988, they didn't look like any other hip hop collective or sound like anything on the radio. They made history as the first Latino American hip hop recording group to go platinum, with GRAMMY® Award nominations, acclaimed collaborations and sold out tours under their belt. Immortalized in everything from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to The Simpsons, Cypress Hill keep forging ahead, with their ninth full-length studio album, Elephants On Acid, released in 2018.

MelodyVR's Live from LA series has been developed to provide fans with incredible immersive sets from their favorite artists, while maintaining the highest levels of safety for both performers and crew. Artists featured so far include John Legend, The Score, Katelyn Tarver, DaniLeigh and Zella Day with many more yet to be announced. Cypress Hill's Live from LA show will be available on demand from June 25 for those who miss the June 19 broadcast.

Cypress Hill's Live from LA Setlist:

Ain't Goin' Out Like That

Real Estate

The Phunky Feel One

Head On The Pump

Latin Thugs

Weed Medley

How I Could Just Kill A Man

Insane In The Brain

Rock Superstar

