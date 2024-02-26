Cyndi Thomson Marks Her Return to Country Music

Renowned singer-songwriter Cyndi Thomson is poised for a sensational return to country music, unveiling that her latest musical endeavor, “The Georgia In Me,” is scheduled for release on March 15. The captivating composition is the first of new music to come soon, signaling a promising chapter in her artistic evolution after leaving an indelible mark with her debut album My World over two decades ago.

Co-written by Cyndi along with Paul Sikes, “The Georgia In Me” offers listeners a poignant glimpse into Cyndi's journey, seamlessly blending her roots and experiences into a soulful narrative. This upcoming release signifies a new chapter for Cyndi, promising authenticity and emotional resonance.

Cyndi's return to the spotlight was punctuated by a mesmerizing performance at the Opry this past weekend, sharing the stage with none other than the legendary Vince Gill. This collaborative moment not only showcased her enduring talent but also underscored her lasting impact on the country music landscape.

Reflecting on her experience performing alongside the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame and Opry Member, Cyndi said, “Joining Vince Gill on the Opry stage was an incredible and surreal moment. It felt like a homecoming and I'm eager to share that same energy with fans through ‘The Georgia In Me.'”

Navigating both triumphs and personal challenges throughout her career, Cyndi Thomson's resilience and dedication to her craft shine through in this upcoming release. “The Georgia In Me” is poised to be a soul-stirring addition to her body of work, resonating with fans both familiar and new. Cyndi is currently in the studio with more announcements and new music to come soon. For more information, visit

About Cyndi Thomson:

Hailing from Georgia, Cyndi Thomson emerged onto the country music scene in the late '90s, propelled by her love for music and a scholarship that led her to Nashville. Quickly securing a publishing deal and a major label record contract, she soared to stardom with her debut album My World and the hit single "What I Really Meant to Say."

However, beneath the veneer of success, Cyndi grappled with internal turmoil, ultimately choosing to step away from her burgeoning music career. Over the next two decades, she found solace in a different path, delving into jewelry design, which unexpectedly brought her back into the music world. Now, on the brink of a musical comeback, Cyndi is set to release "The Georgia In Me," a soulful anthem marking a remarkable return to her roots and an exploration of new musical horizons.