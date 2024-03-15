Halle Bailey Drops New Single 'In Your Hands'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off being honored at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon, the six-time Grammy-nominee, leading actress and global superstar Halle Bailey ignites fans into a frenzy with the release of new music today signaling much more to come from the star.

“In Your Hands,” produced by Grammy nominated producer DemJointz, a gorgeous love song about the battle for once-in-a-lifetime love.

The song continues to focus on the singer's expansive power and invokes what fans have come to expect from one of the greatest vocalists of a generation. “In Your Hands,” follows an already viral week for the new mother as USA Today and countless other media outlets reported on her acceptance speech at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon where she addressed the invasive baby rumors over the last several months.

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” said Bailey, wiping away tears. “Halo was my gift. I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

“‘With the state of the world, and men trying to force their will on women's bodies, no one on social media was going to tell me what to share,' Bailey said, earning roaring cheers and applause,” USA Today additionally reported.

“In Your Hands” arrives with a striking music video directed by Anastasia Delmark. Watch, post & share HERE.

Halle dives into the song's meaning saying, “In Your Hands” is an incredibly special song to me. It's basically a message about fighting for a love that you know is an incredibly beautiful one-of-a-kind love, but also a reminder to that special someone that your love has changed their life and is something they won't experience in this lifetime again.” She further explains, “It's a love song but also an empowerment song to ourselves, and a reminder that we are a one of a kind special being and that we're worth more than all the diamonds and gold in the world.”

ABOUT HALLE BAILEY

Halle shines as a now six-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter, show-stopping performer, and dynamic actress across film and television. She initially captivated audiences as one-half of the acclaimed R&B duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister Chloe Bailey. The pair delivered two fan favorite full-length albums, including The Kids Are Alright [2018] and Ungodly Hour [2020].

The latter bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart in addition to yielding the platinum single “Do It.” Along the way, they notably gathered four GRAMMY Award nominations, including “Best New Artist.” Beyond magazine covers and television performances, they ignited the stage during the On The Run II Tour co-headlined by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Simultaneously, Halle landed a recurring role on the hit Grown-Ish as Skylar “Sky” Forster before breathing new life into Disney's 2023 live-action blockbuster reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She followed that with a supporting role in the remake of The Color Purple in the classic role of Young Nettie Harris. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones, it opened in theaters everywhere on Christmas Day December 25, 2023.