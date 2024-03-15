Cyndi Thomson Makes a Triumphant Return to Country Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marks the highly-anticipated return of renowned singer-songwriter Cyndi Thomson to the country music scene as she releases her latest musical gem, “The Georgia In Me.” Co-written by Cyndi and Paul Sikes, this captivating composition signifies a significant chapter in her artistic journey, following her debut album My World that left an indelible mark.

“The Georgia In Me” provides listeners with a poignant glimpse into Cyndi's personal and musical evolution, seamlessly blending her roots and experiences into a soulful narrative. This release not only represents a milestone in her career but also promises authenticity and emotional resonance.

Cyndi shares her excitement about the new song, stating, “this track is a heartfelt reflection of my journey and the deep connection I have with my roots. ‘The Georgia In Me' is more than a song, it's a piece of my soul that I'm thrilled to share with the world.”

Cyndi's return to the spotlight was recently highlighted by a mesmerizing performance at the Opry a few weeks ago, sharing the stage with none other than the legendary Vince Gill. This collaborative moment not only showcased her enduring talent but also underscored her lasting impact on the country music landscape. Cyndi is currently in the studio with more announcements and new music to come soon.

About Cyndi Thomson:

Hailing from Georgia, Cyndi Thomson emerged onto the country music scene propelled by her love for music and a scholarship that led her to Nashville. Quickly securing a publishing deal and a major label record contract, she soared to stardom with her debut album My World and the hit single "What I Really Meant to Say."

However, beneath the veneer of success, Cyndi grappled with internal turmoil, ultimately choosing to step away from her burgeoning music career. Over the next few years, she found solace in a different path, delving into jewelry design with her company Haybelle Co., which unexpectedly brought her back into the music world. Now, set for her musical comeback, Cyndi just released "The Georgia In Me," a soulful anthem marking a remarkable return to her roots and an exploration of new musical horizons.