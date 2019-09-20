Cyn Releases Debut EP, MOOD SWING

Today CYN returns with the release of her highly-anticipated debut EP, Mood Swing- out now via Unsub Records.



The seven-track collection features production from Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Cuco, St. Vincent) and Matias Mora, and includes three previously released songs, "Never-ending Summer," which fuses a skittering beat and lush production with sunburst melodies, hailed by Billboard as a "glittering tune," with an "infectious melody," and the EP's hypnotic and hook-y lead single "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator proclaiming it her "best single to date" and "an exemplary showcasing of CYN's multifaceted approach to pop." Also on the EP, CYN's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which PAPER Magazine lauded as a "gorgeous song, sung from the soul...imbued with feeling that lingers." Listen to her latest single, "Never-ending Summer" HERE.



Also included are four brand-new songs; the gritty and raw EP opener, "I Can't Believe," which perfectly captures the "ecstatic feeling of living the dream,"while she was on tour in Mexico with Katy Perry. Other standouts include the heavenly "Angel," "Bubble Bath," a quirky, left-of-center jam showcasing CYN's light and airy vocals dancing over jittery production and "Nobody's Keeping Score," a deeply personal gem of a pop ballad.



Speaking about her debut EP, CYN shares "In the flurry of so many emotions that is Mood Swing, it would be irresponsible to deny the possible bias that remains over any experience when one's emotions are electric and sensitive," she explains. "That said, Mood Swing is not done up. It is not overly styled. It is not according to an outdated commercial standard. It is not aggressively contrasting in colors. Mood Swing is like a Parisian park, not a Parisian burlesque club. Mood Swing is meant for consumption right now and should be thought of as a foundation that can only grow into something grander."

Last year saw the release of CYN's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which was paired with a music video described as "sweet" and poignant" by ELLE Magazine. Watch the official music video for "I'll Still Have Me", which has racked up nearly 8 million streams, HERE. That song followed previous singles, including "Believer" which Harper's Bazaar hailed as an "infectious, sugary bop" with Billboard lauding it a "sensual and shadowy shiver for the dancefloor," as well as the i-D Magazine approved "dark dance-floor ready" single, "Alright." To date, CYN has racked up more than 44 million combined global streams.



CYN first entered the musical arena when she released "Together, which The FADER praised as "a breath of fresh air" and followed with the infectious "Only With You" which she co-wrote with producer extraordinaire, Felix Snow (Selena Gomez, Kiiara, Terror Jr.). The track was an early standout for the young artist, following a chance meeting with label founder Katy Perry, who instantly fell in love with the talented popstar's voice and her keen ability to craft a perfect pop song, leading to CYN signing with Perry's Unsub Records.



Stay tuned for announcements and upcoming live dates -coming soon.

Tracklisting

I Can't Believe

Angel

I'll Still Have Me

Bubble Bath

Nobody's Keeping Score

Holy Roller

Never-ending Summer





