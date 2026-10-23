Cut The Cord Releases Debut EP BLUSH. with Official Music Video

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Florida-based pop-punk band cut the cord. released their debut EP, blush., today, exploring the complicated emotions that linger in the aftermath of an unhealthy relationship.

Blending vintage pop-punk influences with modern alternative rock, cut the cord. brings an explosive energy to the frustration of trying to process a relationship that continues to occupy your mind long after it's over. Themes of anger, helplessness, yearning, and unhealthy relationships with alcohol emerge across the four tracks, ultimately turning this buildup of pent-up energy into something loud and cathartic.

The EP's focus track and title track, 'blush.,' is the oldest song on the project and one of singer Dylan Samaniego's favorites. ''blush.' expresses my frustration with an ex-girlfriend who was a poor communicator but quite good at drinking,' says Samaniego. 'There was a real feeling of helplessness in that relationship. She seemed to think I was selfish for asking for more, or even for ending the relationship when I couldn't get what I needed from it. The song touches on all of this and expresses the sentiment of being annoyed at being talked about afterward.'

blush. opens with '(ctc.),' a spoken-word collaboration with Samaniego's actual therapist, establishing mental health as the foundation of the project. From there, the record unfolds like the emotional aftermath of a relationship.

The EP's title comes from the lyric, 'The way you talk about me now, it's making me blush,' an acknowledgment of the petty satisfaction of finding out someone from your past is still talking about you. That sentiment captures the mix of frustration, humor, and unresolved emotion at the heart of blush. Channeling these feelings through music, the project serves as an unfiltered emotional release that makes space for men to express themselves vulnerably without feeling restricted by societal expectations around masculinity. blush. is what happens when bottled-up emotion finally has somewhere to go.

Recorded at Boardwalk Studios in South Florida with Jacob Bates (Dirty Rivals) and Bryan Kuznitz (Fame on Fire), blush. balances the urgency of the pop-punk and alternative records that shaped Dylan growing up with a perspective earned through experience rather than nostalgia. The influence of bands that first inspired him is undeniable, but cut the cord. isn't interested in reliving another era. This EP is an effort in renewal and carrying emotional honesty into the present.

1. (ctc.)

2. blush.

3. 10th Avenue North

4. BENT!

Built around explosive guitars, massive hooks, and emotionally unfiltered songwriting, cut the cord. lives in the space where vulnerability collides with volume. Dylan Samaniego started the band because he needed a different life. After years of writing and performing, he found himself confronting the same questions that shape the project's name. Inspired by a meditation exercise during one of the lowest points in his life, 'cut the cord' became more than a phrase. It became a decision, a decision to separate from the people, habits, and thought patterns that stood between who he was and who he wanted to become.

At its heart, cut the cord. is an invitation. To confront what hurts. To let go of what no longer serves you. To recognize that healing isn't linear, and that sometimes the loudest songs come from the quiet decision to begin again.

For Samaniego, cut the cord. isn't about walking away. It's about becoming who you were supposed to be all along.

Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res

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