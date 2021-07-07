Curtis Harding Debuts New Track 'I Won't Let You Down'

Curtis Harding wears his heart on his sleeve on his new track "I Won't Let You Down". "Take your time and don't worry baby / Everything is fine even here lately / There's an old friend just hanging around / When you need me I won't let you down," Harding croons with devotion over a classic soul groove, textured with infectious horn playing, background singers and modern psychedelic flourishes. Listen to the track below.

In May, Harding released the song "Hopeful", his first new music since 2018. Directed by photojournalist Lynsey Weatherspoon, the song's accompanying black and white video was filmed in the West End of Atlanta and features footage of a John Lewis mural and recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Watch the "Hopeful" video HERE . All proceeds from this video will be donated to Know Your Rights Camp - https://www.knowyourrightscamp.com/

"Working on the visuals for "Hopeful" was very cathartic because it gave me the chance to revisit and reflect on the activities from 2020," Weatherspoon said. "Curtis's song really brings home what we're all feeling and how we can progress to the hope we have for our future."

"With an overarching message of triumph and hope, the song is textured and full, thanks to rich percussion, wah-wah guitar, gospel-meets-psychedelic-soul back-up vocals, horns, strings and Harding's tender but decisive voice," said Cool Hunting.

Harding has also announced new early 2022 European tour dates today. See all upcoming dates below.

TOUR DATES

2/26 - Madrid, ES - CATS

2/27 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Razzmatazz

2/28 - Montpellier, FR - Rockstore

3/2 - Bordeaux, FR - Rocher de Paalmer

3/3 - Nantes, FR - La Soufflerie

3/4 - La Rochelle, FR - La Sirene

3/6 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

3/7 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

3/8 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

3/9 - Rotterdam, NL - Maassilo

3/10 - Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

3/12 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club

3/13 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

3/15 - Berlin, DE - Metropol Berlin

3/17 - Munich, DE - Ampere

3/18 - Vienna, AT - Porgy & Bess

3/20 - Milan, IT - Biko

3/21 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

3/22 - Besançon, FR - La Rodia

3/24 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

3/25 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

3/26 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

3/27 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

3/28 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

3/30 - Dublin, IT - Whelan's

Photo Credit: Matt Correia